GO Electric with GO Rentals

Thursday, 16 September 2021, 11:16 am
Press Release: GOOD Travel

Wellington social enterprise GOOD Travel knows that Kiwis care about Aotearoa and the planet, but sometimes it isn’t that easy to figure out how to be a GOOD traveller. Well, it just got easier and more exciting too thanks to their new partnership with GO Rentals. You can now tour the South Island of New Zealand in a Tesla and support tourism businesses leading the way in sustainability along your journey.

Earlier this year, GOOD Travel and Eco Villa launched their Go Electric Eco Tour eGuide. The eGuide is a free, online guidebook designed to inspire Kiwis to try out an electric vehicle and experience unique, sustainable accommodations and tours in the South Island. Through their new partnership with GO Rentals, it’s now possible to do the tour in a Tesla too. GO Rental’s Tesla Model 3 has a 15-inch media, navigation and control centre, luxurious leather interior, expansive glass roof and 448 km range (est) on a single charge.

“At GO we’re massively excited to bring a product of Tesla’s quality to market and it’s absolutely in line with our strategy to decarbonise our fleet. The partnership with the team at GOOD Travel is an exciting opportunity for us to showcase our solutions to travellers that genuinely care,” says James Dalglish, Chief Operating Officer at GO Rentals.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated to the tourism industry that we have to work together. The resilience of our industry relies on it. Our goal with the Go Electric Eco Tour is to strengthen collaboration amongst like-minded tourism SMEs as well as to inspire Kiwis to explore our own backyard and learn from the places we visit. Ultimately, we want to show that doing GOOD, having fun and experiencing some luxury are not mutually exclusive, and we want to create an experience that is GOOD for Kiwi tourists, businesses, communities, and our environment,” says Josie Major, GOOD Travel’s New Zealand Programmes Manager.

Test drives and word-of-mouth are the main sources of information that help New Zealanders switch to electric vehicles, according to Flip The Fleet. However, few travellers dare to test out an EV on holiday due to range anxiety. Through an interactive online map as well as lots of EV tips and resources, the Go Electric Eco Tour eGuide will help Kiwis say farewell to range anxiety, try out an EV and experience the potential for New Zealand’s tourism industry to be transformed into a force for GOOD.

Learn more: http://good-travel.org/go-electric-eco-tour

