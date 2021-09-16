Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Strong field of finalists emerges in David Awards

Thursday, 16 September 2021, 11:16 am
Press Release: The David Awards

Strong field of finalists emerges despite roller-coaster business environment

The Judges say the fact the David Awards has the largest-ever number of finalists in several categories this year is testament to the indomitable entrepreneurial spirit of the small businesses which entered, and the significant increase in not only the number, but quality, of entries.

“This year’s entries represent an extremely diverse range of business sectors across many product and service categories,” says long-time Judge, Glenn Baker. “The one common thread has been the business owner’s desire to seize an opportunity and run with it. This is despite the odds and the somewhat rollercoaster business environment that everyone faced through the various Covid lockdowns.”

Entry numbers are 40% up on the best-ever year, says Founder Heather Douglas. “That excludes the People’s Choice entry, which is voted rather than judged, where the response has been even greater, with the numbers almost doubling from our previous record.”

“The pandemic can wreak havoc all it wants,” says Baker, “but these businesses will not be stopped!”

Started in 2008, The David Awards recognise the unsung heroes in home and small business – the Kiwi Davids taking on the Goliaths of the New Zealand business landscape.

Winners of The David Awards 2021 will be announced on www.thedavidawards.co.nz at 11 a.m. on 14 October.

Prizes Include a weekend luxury getaway for two for the Supreme Winner.

Finalists for 2021 are:

The Most Outstanding Fledgling Business

Lucid Beauty

Nine Yards Consulting

Resolve Pay

Secret Kiwi Kitchen

Straw the Line NZ

The Most Outstanding Established Business

Flexiroof

Freerange Works

Get Fixed Bicycle Cafe

Hybrid Bikes

Keetrax

Stone Arrow

WaltersPR

The Most Outstanding Triumph over Adversity

Charity Tea

Draper Cormack Group

The Most Innovative Business

Adroit

Flexiroof

Stone Arrow

The Most Inspired Use of Marketing

Deputy Donuts

Lucid Beauty

Nine Yards Consulting

RiRa Events

Secret Kiwi Kitchen

Vu Jewellers

The Most Outstanding Social Impact

Connect Chiropractic

Get Fixed Bicycle Cafe

Go to Girl

Sense Data

She Moves Fitness Collective

Solo Meo Award

AwesoME Inc

Lauren Parsons Wellbeing

Nine Yards Consulting

Tradie HR

WaltersPR

Voting for the People's Choice Award closes 5 p.m. 30 September.

Join us at thedavidawards.co.nz on 14 October at 11 am for a video announcement of the Category Winners and Supreme Winner of The David Awards 2021.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from The David Awards on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Financial Markets Authority: Spike in investment scam complaints since COVID

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko – is warning New Zealanders to be on the lookout for three unique types of scams that have been on the rise since the start of COVID-19. The warning comes as the FMA responds to a rise in complaints about investment scams and fraud lodged with the regulator in the first half of this year... More>>




Statistics: Strong export growth narrows current account deficit to $3B

The seasonally adjusted current account deficit narrowed to $3.0 billion in the June 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. The current account deficit was $2.2 billion narrower than the previous quarter due to an increase in value of goods exports (up $1.4 billion) and services exports (up $1.7 billion... More>>


Consumer NZ: Recyclable ‘in theory’ doesn’t cut it
The Commerce Commission has warned a takeaway coffee cup manufacturer for misleading consumers by claiming its hot drink cups are 100 percent recyclable. What’s interesting here is that, in theory, the cups are fully recyclable. But they just can’t be recycled in New Zealand... More>>



Energy-from-waste: $350 Million Plant To Deliver Renewable Energy Considered
Investigations have begun into the viability of building an Energy-from-Waste plant that will safely convert 350,000 tonnes of waste, that would otherwise be dumped into South Island landfills annually, into renewable electricity... More>>



Olam: Confirms plans for commissioning of NZ dairy plant

OFI, a global leader in natural and sustainable food ingredient solutions, today confirmed plans to develop a new dairy processing facility at Tokoroa. It is now taking expressions of interest from potential farmer suppliers, employees, contractors, and general trade suppliers... More>>



ASB Housing Confidence Survey: Shows Kiwis Are Bullish About House Price Growth, Despite Looming Headwinds
Pricing optimism in New Zealand’s housing market is proving hard to dent, with net 58 percent of Kiwis still expecting house prices to increase in the coming 12 months, despite widespread predictions of a rapid slow-down or price drop, according to the latest ASB Housing Confidence survey... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 