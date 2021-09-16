Strong field of finalists emerges in David Awards

The Judges say the fact the David Awards has the largest-ever number of finalists in several categories this year is testament to the indomitable entrepreneurial spirit of the small businesses which entered, and the significant increase in not only the number, but quality, of entries.

“This year’s entries represent an extremely diverse range of business sectors across many product and service categories,” says long-time Judge, Glenn Baker. “The one common thread has been the business owner’s desire to seize an opportunity and run with it. This is despite the odds and the somewhat rollercoaster business environment that everyone faced through the various Covid lockdowns.”

Entry numbers are 40% up on the best-ever year, says Founder Heather Douglas. “That excludes the People’s Choice entry, which is voted rather than judged, where the response has been even greater, with the numbers almost doubling from our previous record.”

“The pandemic can wreak havoc all it wants,” says Baker, “but these businesses will not be stopped!”

Started in 2008, The David Awards recognise the unsung heroes in home and small business – the Kiwi Davids taking on the Goliaths of the New Zealand business landscape.

Winners of The David Awards 2021 will be announced on www.thedavidawards.co.nz at 11 a.m. on 14 October.

Prizes Include a weekend luxury getaway for two for the Supreme Winner.

Finalists for 2021 are:

The Most Outstanding Fledgling Business

Lucid Beauty

Nine Yards Consulting

Resolve Pay

Secret Kiwi Kitchen

Straw the Line NZ

The Most Outstanding Established Business

Flexiroof

Freerange Works

Get Fixed Bicycle Cafe

Hybrid Bikes

Keetrax

Stone Arrow

WaltersPR

The Most Outstanding Triumph over Adversity

Charity Tea

Draper Cormack Group

The Most Innovative Business

Adroit

Flexiroof

Stone Arrow

The Most Inspired Use of Marketing

Deputy Donuts

Lucid Beauty

Nine Yards Consulting

RiRa Events

Secret Kiwi Kitchen

Vu Jewellers

The Most Outstanding Social Impact

Connect Chiropractic

Get Fixed Bicycle Cafe

Go to Girl

Sense Data

She Moves Fitness Collective

Solo Meo Award

AwesoME Inc

Lauren Parsons Wellbeing

Nine Yards Consulting

Tradie HR

WaltersPR

Voting for the People's Choice Award closes 5 p.m. 30 September.

Join us at thedavidawards.co.nz on 14 October at 11 am for a video announcement of the Category Winners and Supreme Winner of The David Awards 2021.

