Orion Health to deliver hospital information system for new private surgical facility

Orion Health has today announced it has been selected as a software partner to Kaweka Health, a new $70 million elective surgery facility currently being built in New Zealand’s Hawkes Bay area.

Following a formal RFP process, Orion Health stood out against the competition as Kaweka Health’s partner of choice to implement a cloud-based solution comprising Orion Health Enterprise Patient Administration System and Clinical Portal products.

Orion Health’s vision is to provide Kaweka Health with a streamlined patient administration and clinical workflow that supports the seamless flow of patients throughout the health system.

Lyle Chetty, Director of Digital Services for Kaweka Health, says they were looking for an ‘all-in-one’ type platform that would keep the number of applications used within the new elective surgery facility as low as possible, and Orion Health’s cloud-based solution was the obvious choice.

“We’re excited to be partnering with Orion Health to ensure Kaweka receives a modern, robust and highly capable digital services platform,” says Mr Chetty.

“Orion Health’s proven experience in providing trusted digital solutions that enable better outcomes for staff, clinicians and, most importantly, our patients is paramount,” he says. “Partnering with a New Zealand-based company was also important to us and I am confident that the team’s capabilities and approach will enable a successful implementation and long-term relationship”.

Niru Rajakumar, Orion Health’s Vice-President of Customer Success, says Kaweka Health’s vision aligns perfectly with Orion Health’s approach to working with private healthcare organisations.

“We want to enable a paperless journey and increase adoption of digital applications,” says Mr Rajakumar. “Ultimately, our mission is to deliver solutions that provide a better patient experience, save cost and reduce inefficiencies. We’re delighted to be partnering with a forward-thinking facility like Kaweka Health,” he says.

Orion Health began work in August and expects to deliver the project ahead of the facility’s grand opening in May 2022.

