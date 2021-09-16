Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Health giant Green Cross Health invests in PillDrop

Thursday, 16 September 2021, 1:58 pm
Press Release: PillDrop

Health giant Green Cross Health invests in digital pharmacy start-up PillDrop

PillDrop announced today that Green Cross Health (NZX-GXH), New Zealand’s most established primary healthcare provider, has invested in PillDrop.

Launched in January 2020, PillDrop was New Zealand’s first pharmacy to offer the complete pharmacy experience digitally. PillDrop sorts and delivers prescription medicines to people’s homes through an online pharmacy experience.

PillDrop services make it easier for people who take multiple medications every day to stay healthier and happier. They pre-sort medications by date and time into personalised sachets and deliver nationwide. Combined with their digital tools and personalised service, PillDrop enables clients and their caregivers to take, or administer, the right medication at the right time every time. Clients gain access to a pharmacist anytime and anywhere, and PillDrop’s technology puts an end to expired repeats.

Clients can also opt into ‘My Medicines’ — PillDrop’s secure online portal. Here they can view their medicine information, dosage, order history, and the number of repeats remaining. They can also use this portal to order repeats and request new prescriptions.

“We know that people who were constantly visiting their pharmacy benefit from our clever packaging, home delivery, personalised service and technology. Now, accessing and managing your medications is even easier. Everything you need from a pharmacy is there at your fingertips,” says PillDrop co-founder Suzanne Burge.

When it was time for PillDrop to select a long-term partner, Green Cross Health was an obvious choice. Both organisations are passionate about healthy, thriving communities and giving New Zealanders access to better support, care and advice, wherever they live.

PillDrop founders Suzanne Burge and Jack Lee are looking forward to partnering with Green Cross Health. Lee says, “Our partnership with Green Cross Health is a huge milestone for PillDrop. Together we will further enhance our clinical services, service offerings and enable more New Zealanders to access and benefit from PillDrop.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from PillDrop on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Science Media Centre: Understanding DDoS cyber attacks – Expert Reaction
Cyber attacks have hit several New Zealand organisations this month, disrupting their online services. The Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks were the same kind of cyber attack that affected the NZX around this time last year... More>>


Financial Markets Authority: Spike in investment scam complaints since COVID

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko – is warning New Zealanders to be on the lookout for three unique types of scams that have been on the rise since the start of COVID-19. The warning comes as the FMA responds to a rise in complaints about investment scams and fraud lodged with the regulator in the first half of this year... More>>


Statistics: Strong export growth narrows current account deficit to $3B

The seasonally adjusted current account deficit narrowed to $3.0 billion in the June 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. The current account deficit was $2.2 billion narrower than the previous quarter due to an increase in value of goods exports (up $1.4 billion) and services exports (up $1.7 billion... More>>




Statistics: GDP rises in the June 2021 quarter
Gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 2.8 percent in the June 2021 quarter, following a 1.4 percent increase in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. June 2021 quarter GDP was 4.3 percent higher when compared with the December 2019 quarter... More>>


Energy-from-waste: $350 Million Plant To Deliver Renewable Energy Considered
Investigations have begun into the viability of building an Energy-from-Waste plant that will safely convert 350,000 tonnes of waste, that would otherwise be dumped into South Island landfills annually, into renewable electricity... More>>

Olam: Confirms plans for commissioning of NZ dairy plant

OFI, a global leader in natural and sustainable food ingredient solutions, today confirmed plans to develop a new dairy processing facility at Tokoroa. It is now taking expressions of interest from potential farmer suppliers, employees, contractors, and general trade suppliers... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 