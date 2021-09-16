Kyle Arnold - Search Engine Optimisation (SEO) Specialist Shares Tips For Small Business Marketing

Kyle Arnold is a search engine optimisation specialist based in Auckland, New Zealand helping businesses improve their digital marketing through Google search.

In a recent publication on Stuff.co.nz he discusses the Google spam filter and how it can affect small businesses:

“The 2020 webspam report from Google mentions that the company detected 40 billion pages of spam every single day. That is up from 25 billion in 2019.”

“As small businesses build up a digital presence on the web it is important to take this into consideration. Otherwise, you run the risk of Google automatically putting you into the bucket of ‘we don’t know who this is, and we don’t trust them’. It also means that any potential customers will struggle to find that business using Google as well.”

“A lot of the steps that we have built into our processes for clients have come about by asking the question: ‘Would a real business do this?’ When I'm consulting businesses about their website and search engine optimisation, I often find that many of them have not actually taken a look at the websites that Google is currently showing in the search results to really find out what they’re doing. “

“Google shows them in their search engine at the top of the results for a reason. They trust them as a credible, useful source for what users are looking for. It is important to identify possible indications around why that might be.”

Kyle works with businesses in New Zealand, Australia and around the world providing SEO services including link building and SEO consulting.

You can find more about Kyle Arnold and his work in SEO below:

Over the year's Kyle has developed a passion and deep level of expertise in one of the most misunderstood areas of marketing - Search Engine Optimisation and is respected by the industry in both NZ and internationally.

© Scoop Media

