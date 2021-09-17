BNZ branch opening hours changing

BNZ’s priority remains on protecting customers and staff, and it encourages customers to use its digital, online and phone services in the first instance and only visit a branch if there is no alternative way to conduct their banking.

Please be advised of the following changes to the branch network, as of Monday 20 September:

Auckland

BNZ’s Auckland branches continue to operate as they have done under COVID-19 Alert Level Four, with the following branches intended to be opened Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10am – 12pm:

Botany

Link Drive

Manukau

New Lynn

Newmarket

Pukekohe

BNZ is following Government guidelines with strict physical distancing measures in place, both inside and outside the branch, and controlled entry. All BNZ staff members will be wearing masks.

At these branches, customers are required to wear a mask and check in on the NZ COVID Tracer app or the in-branch contact tracing.

Only the following limited services will be available in these branches:

Withdrawing or depositing cash for personal customers who can’t self-serve at an external Smart ATM.

Setting up or changing your PIN.

Setting up Eftpos and Flexi Debit Visa cards.

Setting up mobile banking.

BNZ will continue to run this way and with these branches and hours throughout COVID-19 Alert Level 3 and will continue to transition as the Alert Level decreases.

Rest of New Zealand

BNZ is expanding its branch operating hours outside of Auckland, and intends to open the following branches Monday to Friday 10am to 4:00pm (unless noted in brackets below):

Northland:

Kaitāia

Kerikeri

Whāngarei

Central North Island and Central Plateau

Cambridge

Chartwell (Mon – Fri 9am to 5pm, Sat 9am to 3pm, Sun 10am to 2pm)

Frankton

Hamilton Banking Centre

Matamata (Mon – Fri 10am to 3pm)

Morrinsville

Te Awamutu (Mon – Fri 10am to 3pm)

Te Kūiti (Mon – Fri 10am to 2:30pm but closed 12pm to 12:30pm)

Thames

The Base (Mon – Fri 9am to 4:30pm, Sat 9am to 3pm)

Rotorua

Taupō

Tokoroa (Mon – Fri 10am to 4pm but closed 12pm to 12:30pm)

Manawatu/Wairarapa:

Carterton (Mon – Fri 10am to 3pm)

Levin

Masterton

Palmerston North (Mon – Fri 9am to 4:30pm, Sat 9am to 4:3pm, Sun 10am to 4pm)

Feilding

Terrace End

Bay of Plenty

Cameron Rd

Bayfair (Mon – Weds and Fri 10am to 4pm, Thu 10am to 5:30pm, Sat 10am to 4pm)

Tauranga

Te Puke

Whakatāne (Mon – Fri 10am to 4pm but closed 1:30pm to 2:30pm)

East Coast

Gisborne (Mon – Fri 10am to 4pm but closed 12:30pm to 1:30pm)

Hastings (Mon – Fri 10am to 4pm but closed 12:30pm to 1:30pm)

Havelock North (Mon – Fri 10am to 3pm but closed 12:30pm to 1:30pm)

Napier (Mon – Fri 10am to 4pm but closed 12:30pm to 1:30pm)

Taradale (Mon – Fri 10am to 4pm but closed 12:30pm to 1:30pm)

Taranaki/Whanganui

Hāwera (Mon – Fri 10am to 3pm)

New Plymouth

Whanganui

Wellington

Johnsonville (Mon – Fri 10am to 3pm)

Kilbirnie

Lower Hutt (Mon – Fri 9am to 4:30pm, Sat 9am to 4pm)

North End

Paraparaumu (Mon – Fri 9am to 4:30pm, Sat 9:30am to 1pm)

Porirua (Mon – Fri 10am to 4:30pm, Sat 10am to 2:30pm, Sun 11am to 2pm)

Upper Hutt

Waikanae (Tue, Wed, Thu only 10am – 3pm)

Willis St

South Island – North and Central:

Blenheim

Kaikōura

Nelson

Richmond

Regional Canterbury

Ashburton

Kaiapoi

Leeston (Mon – Fri 11am to 4pm)

Rangiora

Timaru

Ferrymead

Greymouth

Hornby

Oamaru

Papanui (Mon – Wed and Fri 9am to 4:30pm, Thu 9am to 6pm, Sat 9am to 4:30pm, Sun 10am to 2pm)

Rolleston

The Palms (Mon – Fri 9am to 4:30pm, Sat 9am to 4pm, Sun 10am to 2pm)

Christchurch Central

Barrington (Mon – Fri 9am to 4:30pm)

Christchurch

Colombo

Riccarton (Mon – Fri 9am to 4:30pm, Sat 10am to 4pm, Sun 10am to 2pm)

Upper Riccarton (Mon – Fri 9am to 4:30pm, Sat 10am to 3pm)

Otago/Southland

Alexandra (Mon – Fri 10am to 3pm)

Dunedin

Gore (Mon – Fri 10am to 2pm)

Invercargill

Queenstown

South Dunedin

Te Anau (Mon – Fri 10am to 2pm)

Wānaka (Mon – Fri 10am to 4pm but closed 12pm-1pm)

BNZ is following Government guidelines with strict physical distancing measures in place, both inside and outside the branch, and controlled entry. All BNZ staff members will be wearing masks.

Customers are required to wear a mask and we ask that they check in on the NZ COVID Tracer app or the in-branch contact tracing.

To support physical distancing requirements and to help stop the spread of COVID-19, only the following services will be available in these branches:

Withdrawing or depositing cash for personal customers who can’t self-serve at an external Smart ATM.

Setting up or changing your PIN.

Setting up Eftpos and Flexi Debit Visa cards.

Setting up mobile banking.

Pre-ordered change requests for business customers

Access to internal smart ATMs for business and personal deposits

Across New Zealand, all customers are advised to not use our branches if:

They, or a member of their household, have been at a location of interest, or have been told by the Ministry of Health or Healthline to self-isolate

They are waiting on COVID-19 test results

They are feeling unwell or have any flu-like symptoms.

BNZ encourages customers to use digital or phone banking options instead of visiting a branch if possible. The contact centres are open, digital banking is available 24/7 and the dedicated over 70s line remains available.

All locations, days, and hours are subject to change.

BNZ continues to follow the Government guidelines and will continue to adapt in-branch operations accordingly.

All Partners Centres will remain closed until COVID-19 Alert Level 1.

This will be the last update. Regardless of the COVID-19 Alert Level, customers are advised to check the BNZ website or contact BNZ before they go to the branch.

