Waterproof Tapes Market: A Study Combine With Challenges And Opportunities

Saturday, 18 September 2021, 5:22 am
Press Release: WiredRelease

Waterproof Tapes Market: A Study Combine With Challenges and Opportunities | 3M Company, Avery Dennison Corporation, Nitto Denko Corporation

MarketResearch.biz delivers in-depth insights on the global waterproof tapes market in its upcoming report titled, “Global Waterproof Tapes Market Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast: 2017 to 2026”. The report offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the target market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats till 2027. The report offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global waterproof tapes market report has been segmented on the basis of adhesive, substrate, end-use industry, and region.

This report is based on synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information gathered regarding the target market from various sources. Our analysts have analysed the information and data and gained insights using a mix of primary and secondary research efforts with the primary objective to provide a holistic view of the market. In addition, an in-house study has been made of the global economic conditions and other economic indicators and factors to assess their respective impact on the market historically, as well as the current impact in order to make informed forecasts about the scenarios in future.

Waterproof tapes are strong, rubberized, and are use as patch, bond for sealing and repair substances. Waterproof tapes are formulated with a thick, flexible, rubberized backing that adhere to any shape or object. The advantage of waterproof tapes are seals out water, air & moisture, used for patching large holes, cracks, gaps, & tears, can be applied to hot or cold, wet or dry substance, also can withstand temperatures from -70ºF to 200ºF & extreme weather conditions, and are UV resistant. The waterproof tapes are applications ranges from general purpose applications to premium performance products for more specialized applications. The material use for making waterproof tapes varies largely depending upon the applications.

Key factor expected to drive growth of the global waterproof tapes market is increasing demand for waterproof tapes from various end-use industries, such as automotive, electrical & electronics, healthcare, etc. In addition, properties offered by waterproof tapes such as water resistance, durability, and conductivity, are the factors boosting the demand for global waterproof tapes market. However, stringent environmental regulations in North America and Europe region may restraint the growth of the global waterproof tapes market in the near future.

Major players are focusing on new product launches, collaborations & mergers with small players, and acquisitions to expand their global presence. Established players in the global waterproof tapes market are directing towards formation of strong network of retailers & distributors, in order to expand their market as well as to create high demand for waterproof tapes. Manufactures are shifting towards developing environmental friendly waterproof tapes.

The market in North America is expected to dominate the global waterproof tapes market, owing to growing demand from healthcare end use industry. This growth is primarily attributed due to increasing number of surgical and operating room procedure in the region. In contrast, Asia Pacific is expected to register highest CAGR for waterproof tapes, owing to growing demands from countries such as China, Japan, Vietnam, and South Korea.

GLOBAL WATERPROOF TAPES MARKET SEGMENTATION:

Segmentation by adhesive

  • Acrylic
  • Silicone
  • Butyl
  • Other (including IIR-based, PVC etc.)

Segmentation by substrate:

  • Metals
  • Plastics
  • Rubber

Segmentation by end-use industry:

  • Building & Construction
  • Automotive
  • Electrical & Electronics
  • Healthcare
  • Packaging
  • Others (including aircraft, aerospace, etc.)

Segmentation by region:

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa

About MarketResearch.biz:

MarketResearch.biz is a specialized market research, analytics, and solutions company, offering strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions. We are a team of dedicated and impassioned individuals, who believe strongly in giving our very best to what we do and we never back down from any challenge. MarketResearch.biz offers services such as data mining, information management, and revenue enhancement solutions and suggestions. We cater to industries, individuals, and organizations across the globe, and deliver our offerings in the shortest possible turnaround time.

