Changing Food Consumption Pattern In Developed Countries Increases Demand For Organic Food Preservatives & Drives Growth

Saturday, 18 September 2021, 5:32 am
Press Release: WiredRelease

Organic Food Preservatives Market Major Factor Estimated to Drive Growth Is Changing Food Consumption Pattern in Developed Countries

“Global Organic Food Preservatives Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028” is a recent report generated by MarketResearch.biz. The global organic food preservatives market report has been segmented on the basis of function, nutrients, application, and region.

Global Organic Food Preservatives Market: Introduction

Organic food preservative is a substance added to products such as bakery, confectionery, dairy, meat, and other products. These type of preservatives are used as alternative to normal food preservatives. Organic food preservatives contain nutrients such as vitamins, minerals, phytonutrients, and others.

Global Organic Food Preservatives Market: Dynamics

Increasing demand for organic food products in developed countries owing to changing food consumption patterns is major factor estimated to drive the growth of the target market. Growing demand for bakery products, confectionery, and meat products in developing countries owing to rising population is anticipated to support the growth of the global market over the next few years. Moreover, changing consumer preference towards products manufactured from natural ingredients coupled with growing health awareness among individuals is anticipated to support the growth of the organic food preservatives market.

However, the high cost of organic food preservatives as compared to synthetic preservatives is a major factor projected to restrain the growth of the target market.

Global Organic Food Preservatives Market: Nutrients Analysis

Among the nutrients segments, the vitamins segment is projected to register moderate growth rate in the global market. Increasing demand for nutritious food and beverages is anticipated to drive the growth of the segment.

Global Organic Food Preservatives Market: Application Analysis

Among the application segments, the bakery & confectionery segment is projected to grow at a moderate rate in the target market. Increasing demand for bakery products in Asia Pacific and North America owing to rising population is anticipated to support growth of the segment. The meat segment is estimated to register high growth in the global market. Growing demand for meat based products in countries such as China, Germany, Australia, US, etc., is estimated to drive growth of segment.

Global Organic Food Preservatives Market: Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific organic food preservatives market is estimated to dominate the target market over the next 10 years. Increasing demand for food products in the region owing to rising population and rapid urbanizations is a major factor estimated to drive the growth of the global market in Asia Pacific. China is largest consumer of meat based products. Increasing demand for meat in countries in the region is projected to support the growth of the Asia Pacific organic food preservatives market to a certain extent.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest consumer of food preservatives followed by the North America market. The North America organic food preservatives market is projected to register higher growth rate over the next 10 years. Increasing demand for organic food products in the region owing to growing awareness is projected to support the growth of North America organic food preservatives market. Moreover, growing demand for bakery products in the region is anticipated to support the growth of the target market.

Global Organic Food Preservatives Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Function:

  • Antimicrobials
  • Antioxidants
  • Others

Segmentation by Nutrients:

  • Minerals
  • Vitamins
  • Phytonutrients
  • Others

Segmentation by Application:

  • Bakery & Confectionery
  • Dairy & Frozen Products
  • Meat
  • Snacks & Beverages
  • Others

Segmentation by Region:

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa

