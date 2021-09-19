Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Shocking Stuff: Consumers In Lower Income Areas Paying More For Power

Sunday, 19 September 2021, 5:54 am
Press Release: Consumer NZ

Analysis from Consumer NZ and Powerswitch has found major differences in electricity pricing depending on where you live, with those in lower income areas being hit the hardest.

Those who live in Kerikeri, for example, are charged 40% more on average than a similar household in Auckland (where incomes are approximately 25% greater). Prices in Masterton are 15% higher than they are just over the hill in Wellington.The price in Westport, which has lower-than-average incomes,is close to 40% higher than in Christchurch, which on average has higher incomes.

“It’s a tragedy that those in lower income areas are having to pay more for what we regard as an essential service. The price disparity between lower and higher income areas is contributing to inequality and energy hardship," Powerswitch manager Paul Fuge said.

Regions that have higher prices tend to have lower population density, are further away from power stations, or have few large commercial electricity users. With a typical power bill, about 40% of the payment is electricity lines charges – which is the cost of the infrastructure required to get electricity from the power station to your home – so there are fewer households and businesses to spread these costs over. Unfortunately, many of the consumers in these areas also have lower-than-average incomes.

Consumer NZ analysis has found that regions with high prices are also areas where large numbers of consumers have either never changed electricity providers or have done so seldomly. These regions are more likely to be dominated by a single electricity retailer.

“Competition in electricity helps keep a lid on power prices. However, recently we've seen some of the smaller more competitive retailers leave Powerswitch. High wholesale electricity prices have resulted in them pausing taking on new customers,” Fuge said.

Analysis ofabout 7000Powerswitchresults pages generated overwinterin 2021indicated that median savings in switching to the cheapest pricing plan were$310.

Notes on data sources: Representative electricity prices for each location were derived from the Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment (MBIE) quarterly survey of domestic electricity prices. TheMBIEsurvey finds a representative price for a typical New Zealand householdfortowns and citiesacross New Zealand.Income data were sourced from Stats NZ. Retailer switching and retailer market share data was sourced from the Electricity Authorityand Powerswitch records.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Consumer NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Science Media Centre: Understanding DDoS cyber attacks – Expert Reaction
Cyber attacks have hit several New Zealand organisations this month, disrupting their online services. The Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks were the same kind of cyber attack that affected the NZX around this time last year... More>>


Financial Markets Authority: Spike in investment scam complaints since COVID

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko – is warning New Zealanders to be on the lookout for three unique types of scams that have been on the rise since the start of COVID-19. The warning comes as the FMA responds to a rise in complaints about investment scams and fraud lodged with the regulator in the first half of this year... More>>


Statistics: Strong export growth narrows current account deficit to $3B

The seasonally adjusted current account deficit narrowed to $3.0 billion in the June 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. The current account deficit was $2.2 billion narrower than the previous quarter due to an increase in value of goods exports (up $1.4 billion) and services exports (up $1.7 billion... More>>




Statistics: GDP rises in the June 2021 quarter
Gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 2.8 percent in the June 2021 quarter, following a 1.4 percent increase in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. June 2021 quarter GDP was 4.3 percent higher when compared with the December 2019 quarter... More>>


Energy-from-waste: $350 Million Plant To Deliver Renewable Energy Considered
Investigations have begun into the viability of building an Energy-from-Waste plant that will safely convert 350,000 tonnes of waste, that would otherwise be dumped into South Island landfills annually, into renewable electricity... More>>

Olam: Confirms plans for commissioning of NZ dairy plant

OFI, a global leader in natural and sustainable food ingredient solutions, today confirmed plans to develop a new dairy processing facility at Tokoroa. It is now taking expressions of interest from potential farmer suppliers, employees, contractors, and general trade suppliers... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 