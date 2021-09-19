It Is Critical To Get Back To Work And Rebuild The Nations Supply Chain

New Zealand needs Auckland businesses associated with the manufacturing and home building sectors with vaccinated workforces to return to the factory as soon as the region moves to Level 3 to get the supply chains filled and the economy rebuilding, says Auckland Business Chamber CEO, Michael Barnett.

“There are shortages of critical goods and retail shelves to be filled, and we need to get the supply chain ramped up fast to save businesses,” Barnett says. “His message to businesses was that if there are issues or exemptions that are needed to enable efficient operation at a volume, tell us what is needed so we take your case to Government to find a fast a solution that still keeps people safe under Level 3 restrictions.

“But we would urge businesses that can open and accelerate production to do so, not just to help Auckland find its way out of lockdown, but all the tens of thousands of small and medium enterprises from retailers to tilers around the country that are also in the doldrums through lack of essential supplies.”

