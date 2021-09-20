Business South confirms its official name

The southern business association formed by the merger of the Otago Chamber of Commerce (OCC) and the Otago Southland Employers’ Association (OSEA) has officially chosen its name.

The association will be called Business South: Otago Chamber and Southern Employers.

“We’ve been informally referred to as Business South for some time because that is the name of the incorporated society formed as the legal entity for the merger,” explains Business South Chief Executive, Mike Collins. “It is an advantage that Business South already has strong recognition within the community.”

The name also aligns with Business New Zealand, of which Business South is a shareholder.

The Business South tagline – Otago Chamber and Southern Employers – honours and reflects its two legacy organisations, which have nearly 300 years of history between them. OCC was founded in 1861, and OSEA in 1890.

In a survey of OCC and OSEA members, Business South was the overwhelming favourite of three shortlisted name options, with more than 75% of respondents selecting it as their preference.

“It was important to us that our members had the definitive say on our name, so it was pleasing that so many were in agreement – it made our final decision that much easier,” says Mr Collins.

Business South will officially supersede OCC and OSEA on Friday 1 October, and the registrations of existing OSEA and OCC members will transition to Business South then. New members will be able to join Business South directly on that date.

Business South will initially offer the combined existing benefits and services of OSEA and OCC, including business advocacy, training and development, business support, employment relations and legal support, workforce development services, and networking and events.

“We are currently building on these further, adding new innovations and areas of service to enhance value for our current and future members,” says Mr Collins.

© Scoop Media

