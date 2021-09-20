Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZ Post hold vaccination event today and tomorrow

Monday, 20 September 2021, 12:26 pm
Press Release: NZ Post

NZ Post is giving its staff, contractors, whānau and members of the public the opportunity to be vaccinated against Covid-19 when it holds a two-day drive through vaccination clinic at its Auckland Mail Centre in Highbrook.

To be held today (8am to 3pm) and tomorrow (Tuesday 21 September from 8am to 5pm), at 122 Kerwyn Ave, East Tamaki, the vaccination clinic is being run in collaboration with South Seas Healthcare and E tū.

E tū Negotiation Specialist Joe Gallagher says getting essential workers vaccinated was vital in the fight against Covid-19.

“NZ Post’s vaccination clinic is an initiative we fully support and want to encourage all of our members and their whānau to get vaccinated,” he said.
Gallagher said with a large number of NZ Post’s essential workers living in communities where positive case numbers are high, it’s important for them to take this opportunity.

“Getting vaccinated can keep you out of hospital and intensive care. It can also save the lives of those you love.”

NZ Post Chief People Officer Monica Ayers said the health and safety of NZ Post’s frontline workers, its customers and the public was the company’s number one priority.

“We have a diverse workforce and a large number of employees and frontline staff from south Auckland. Partnering with E tū and South Seas Healthcare who understand the needs of our people just made sense.”

NZ Post fully supports the Government’s messaging around vaccinations.
“As Auckland continues to battle this outbreak, NZ Post will do everything it can to support the Government’s vaccine programme,” Ayers said.

“Holding vaccinations at one of our sites is just one way we can do this.”
E tū is hoping other large employers like NZ Post, who employ essential workers, will follow suit.

“We would love to see this rolled out to the wider community.”

© Scoop Media

Find more from NZ Post on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 




Shocking Stuff: Lower Income Areas Paying More For Power

Analysis from Consumer NZ and Powerswitch has found major differences in electricity pricing depending on where you live, with those in lower income areas being hit the hardest... More>>



Science Media Centre: Understanding DDoS cyber attacks – Expert Reaction
Cyber attacks have hit several New Zealand organisations this month, disrupting their online services. The Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks were the same kind of cyber attack that affected the NZX around this time last year... More>>


Financial Markets Authority: Spike in investment scam complaints since COVID

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko – is warning New Zealanders to be on the lookout for three unique types of scams that have been on the rise since the start of COVID-19. The warning comes as the FMA responds to a rise in complaints about investment scams and fraud lodged with the regulator in the first half of this year... More>>




Statistics: GDP rises in the June 2021 quarter
Gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 2.8 percent in the June 2021 quarter, following a 1.4 percent increase in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. June 2021 quarter GDP was 4.3 percent higher when compared with the December 2019 quarter... More>>


Energy-from-waste: $350 Million Plant To Deliver Renewable Energy Considered
Investigations have begun into the viability of building an Energy-from-Waste plant that will safely convert 350,000 tonnes of waste, that would otherwise be dumped into South Island landfills annually, into renewable electricity... More>>

Olam: Confirms plans for commissioning of NZ dairy plant

OFI, a global leader in natural and sustainable food ingredient solutions, today confirmed plans to develop a new dairy processing facility at Tokoroa. It is now taking expressions of interest from potential farmer suppliers, employees, contractors, and general trade suppliers... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 