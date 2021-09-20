NZ Post hold vaccination event today and tomorrow

NZ Post is giving its staff, contractors, whānau and members of the public the opportunity to be vaccinated against Covid-19 when it holds a two-day drive through vaccination clinic at its Auckland Mail Centre in Highbrook.

To be held today (8am to 3pm) and tomorrow (Tuesday 21 September from 8am to 5pm), at 122 Kerwyn Ave, East Tamaki, the vaccination clinic is being run in collaboration with South Seas Healthcare and E tū.

E tū Negotiation Specialist Joe Gallagher says getting essential workers vaccinated was vital in the fight against Covid-19.

“NZ Post’s vaccination clinic is an initiative we fully support and want to encourage all of our members and their whānau to get vaccinated,” he said.

Gallagher said with a large number of NZ Post’s essential workers living in communities where positive case numbers are high, it’s important for them to take this opportunity.

“Getting vaccinated can keep you out of hospital and intensive care. It can also save the lives of those you love.”

NZ Post Chief People Officer Monica Ayers said the health and safety of NZ Post’s frontline workers, its customers and the public was the company’s number one priority.

“We have a diverse workforce and a large number of employees and frontline staff from south Auckland. Partnering with E tū and South Seas Healthcare who understand the needs of our people just made sense.”

NZ Post fully supports the Government’s messaging around vaccinations.

“As Auckland continues to battle this outbreak, NZ Post will do everything it can to support the Government’s vaccine programme,” Ayers said.

“Holding vaccinations at one of our sites is just one way we can do this.”

E tū is hoping other large employers like NZ Post, who employ essential workers, will follow suit.

“We would love to see this rolled out to the wider community.”

© Scoop Media