Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Rātā Foundation’s Investment Portfolio Shows Best Ever Return In FY 2021

Monday, 20 September 2021, 6:02 pm
Press Release: Rata Foundation

Some of the strongest global market returns in history led to a record gross return of 17.7% or $98 million for Rātā Foundation’s investment portfolio in the financial year ending March 31, 2021.

"The strong return has been supported by the recovery in global equity markets since significant falls in the first quarter of 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold," Rātā Chief Executive Leighton Evans says as part of the Trust’s annual review.

At the end of the 2020 financial year, Rātā’s Accumulated Income Reserve took a hit as investment markets responded negatively to the emerging threat of the pandemic.

"The strong returns in the 2021 financial year have restored the Reserve to well above pre-pandemic levels," Evans says.

"The Reserve position strengthened further in the first quarter of the new financial year (June 2021 quarter)," he says.

"Looking ahead, while we can’t expect returns to be as strong as the 2021 financial year, the investment strategy adopted by Rātā, supported by the strong reserve position, is expected to see us through a wide range of possible scenarios covering the potential for rising interest rates, surging inflation, and bursting asset price bubbles," Evans says.

"This strategy ensures that we can continue to support our communities year in, year out, come what may," he says.

Rātā’s investment team expects market returns in the near future to be below the levels seen over the last five to 10 years.

"Recognising this, and seeking to maintain distributions at current levels, early in 2020 we reviewed our investment portfolio and our new investment strategy will be fully in place by March 31, 2022," Evans says.

"We are in the process of incorporating more growth assets (equities, property, and infrastructure) and less defensive assets (bonds and cash) than previously.

"We’ve done this by introducing allocations to more unlisted investments (private equity, private debt, and unlisted infrastructure) to contain the overall level of equity risk in the portfolio," he says.

As part of its investment strategy, Rātā’s Trustees expect higher returns on the private market investments to compensate for the higher fees and additional risks associated with them.

Recognising that private market investments are expensive relative to listed alternatives, Rātā introduced a passive allocation (60%) within its Global Developed Market Equities portfolio last December to help keep overall investment management fees at an acceptable level.

"Rātā continues to use active investment managers across the remainder of the portfolio where we believe these managers can outperform the relevant market benchmark," Evans says.

"We also note that as a relatively large investor, in many cases we can negotiate competitive fees with our investment managers, especially relative to retail investors," he says.

Rātā continues to strengthen its responsible investment framework, emphasising integration of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors, reducing the portfolio’s carbon intensity to mitigate climate change and committing to further improvements over time.

For example, during 2021 Rātā revamped its Global Equities portfolio by introducing an allocation to a sustainable investment strategy that focuses on investing in companies with a strong alignment to the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals.

Rātā Foundation’s Annual Consolidated Financial Statements to March 31, 2021 is available on its website.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Rata Foundation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 




Shocking Stuff: Lower Income Areas Paying More For Power

Analysis from Consumer NZ and Powerswitch has found major differences in electricity pricing depending on where you live, with those in lower income areas being hit the hardest... More>>



Science Media Centre: Understanding DDoS cyber attacks – Expert Reaction
Cyber attacks have hit several New Zealand organisations this month, disrupting their online services. The Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks were the same kind of cyber attack that affected the NZX around this time last year... More>>


Financial Markets Authority: Spike in investment scam complaints since COVID

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko – is warning New Zealanders to be on the lookout for three unique types of scams that have been on the rise since the start of COVID-19. The warning comes as the FMA responds to a rise in complaints about investment scams and fraud lodged with the regulator in the first half of this year... More>>




Statistics: GDP rises in the June 2021 quarter
Gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 2.8 percent in the June 2021 quarter, following a 1.4 percent increase in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. June 2021 quarter GDP was 4.3 percent higher when compared with the December 2019 quarter... More>>


Energy-from-waste: $350 Million Plant To Deliver Renewable Energy Considered
Investigations have begun into the viability of building an Energy-from-Waste plant that will safely convert 350,000 tonnes of waste, that would otherwise be dumped into South Island landfills annually, into renewable electricity... More>>

Olam: Confirms plans for commissioning of NZ dairy plant

OFI, a global leader in natural and sustainable food ingredient solutions, today confirmed plans to develop a new dairy processing facility at Tokoroa. It is now taking expressions of interest from potential farmer suppliers, employees, contractors, and general trade suppliers... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 