Huya Live Sets Company Record After 20% YoY Growth – $459M In Q2 2021

Huya Live is one of China’s largest live-streaming platforms with the absence of foreign tech companies prohibiting companies like Twitch to operate in the country. According to data presented by Safe Betting Sites, Huya Live generated its largest-ever quarterly net revenue in Q2 2021 – $458.8M.

Huya Generated Company Record Quarterly Net Revenue In Q2 2021 – More Than $450M

The ban on foreign tech companies in China means, companies like Twitch and Facebook are barred from operating in the country. This led to the creation of China’s own robust tech ecosystem that allowed domestic tech companies to flourish, sometimes even at an international level. Huya Live is one of these companies, a live-streaming platform that specializes in video-game streaming, much like Twitch.

Huya Live, much like the rest of the gaming industry globally, experienced an uptick in engagement in 2020 as a result of the lockdowns imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The momentum from the prior year seems to have carried over as Huya generated its largest quarterly net revenue in Q2 2021 – a record $458.8M. Q2 2021’s figure is a 20.17% YoY increase from Q2 2020’s net revenue of $381.8M. The figure is also a 15.4% QoQ increase from Q1 2021.

Huya Live’s MUA On The Rise In 2021

Huya’s average number of monthly active users also significantly increased in 2020 and amounted to 178.5M by the end of 2020. This momentum looks to have been sustained as Q2 2021 recorded the second-highest average number of MUAs at 77.6M. In May 2021, Huya was the leading eSport streaming platform in China based on MUAs but was also the leading mobile-live streaming app in China in general for the month with 26.9M MUA.

Rex Pascual, eSports editor at Safe Betting Sites, commented:

“Huya Live has been on the news recently after a proposed merger between the streaming platform and competitors DouYu was blocked by the Chinese government who have initiated a crackdown on monopolies in China’s tech sector. Nevertheless, China still remains the largest eSports market in the world, and companies like Huya Live should continue to prosper.”

