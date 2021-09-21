Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Buyers eye options as brand new visitor complex goes on sale

Tuesday, 21 September 2021, 9:04 am
Press Release: Bayleys

A sports academy, children’s camp, tourism base or rehabilitation centre are among possibilities mooted for a purpose-built Northland education and visitor facility which has been put up for sale.

Located some eight kilometres south of Dargaville, the brand-new complex sits on the doorstep of visitor attractions including Baylys Beach, Waipoua Kauri Forest and Kai Iwi Lakes. The area also yields 75 percent of New Zealand’s kumara harvest, and the site for sale includes fertile kumara fields and pastureland.

The freehold land and buildings at 39 Maxwell Road, Dargaville, are being marketed for sale by tender closing on Thursday 21 October (unless sold prior), through Bayleys Dargaville.

Salesperson Catherine Stewart said the complex consisted of several modern buildings in a U-shaped configuration around a central tennis court, along with a two-bedroom cottage, on some 3.75 hectares of flat, rural-zoned land.

The complex includes:

  • A 240-square metre high-stud auditorium with an easy-clean concrete floor and wiring to accommodate a projector.
  • A full commercial kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances to cater for large groups and functions.
  • An ablution block of some 35 square metres, with four toilets and four showers plus two combined toilet/shower rooms with wheelchair access. Water is heated through a Rinnai hot water heater and the block is connected to a septic tank and waste-water system
  • Twin dormitory rooms – each capable of sleeping up to 37 people. Beds are not included.
  • A small stand-alone administrative office and adjoining sick bay.
  • A flood-lit tennis court
  • A 55-square metre two-bedroom cottage which could be used as owner/manager’s accommodation

The site includes council-approved parking capacity for up to 15 cars, along with two parks for buses.

“Originally constructed in 2017 as a top-quality education centre and tourism hub, this complex has never been used as the owners’ plans have changed,” said Ms Stewart.

“Equipped to cater for large groups, with all major services fully connected, the Maxwell Road site represents a unique opportunity for a buyer.


“It really is a blank canvas, ready for a new owner to come in and enact their vision. Possibilities could range from a commercial accommodation venture or function venue, to a community hub, or a site for corporate or religious retreats.

“The idea of a sporting academy has also been floated, with the option to convert land into playing fields.

“With its twin dorms, this property could also have potential as a camp accommodating seasonal workers who come into the area each year to support local horticulture or forestry planting,” Ms Stewart said.

The land beyond the buildings benefits from fertile Alluvial Kaipara Flats soil. For the past 20 years it has produced good crops of kumara over the spring/summer season and fattening lambs throughout the winter.

The site lies within a 10-minute drive of local amenities in Dargaville, including schools, clubs, Dargaville Hospital and a range of retail and hospitality offerings.

“Located around 60 kilometres southwest of Whangarei and some two and a half hours north of Auckland, Dargaville’s local economy is underpinned by dairy, sheep and beef farming and the area is the country’s biggest producer of kumara,” Ms Stewart said.

“It is also the gateway to world-class beaches, lakes, water-based activities on Kaipara Harbour and other natural areas including Waipoua forest, home of New Zealand’s largest kauri tree Tane Mahuta. This ensures a good flow of visitors through the area, bolstering the catchment sustaining commercial operations based in the area.”

Click here for more information on the listing.

© Scoop Media

Bayleys Real Estate

www.bayleys.co.nz/

New Zealand

Bayleys is New Zealand's largest full-service real estate company. We offer expertise in the marketing and sale of a wide range of property, including residential real estate, farms and lifestyle blocks, and commercial and industrial property. This includes tourism and business sales such as hotels and motels. We also cover the real estate markets in Fiji and other Pacific Islands.

Bayleys also provides a complete property and facilities service including property management and valuations teams focused on achieving both Owner and Tenant satisfaction.

No other real estate company can match our breadth of coverage across all market sectors throughout New Zealand.

Contact Bayleys Real Estate

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 




Shocking Stuff: Lower Income Areas Paying More For Power

Analysis from Consumer NZ and Powerswitch has found major differences in electricity pricing depending on where you live, with those in lower income areas being hit the hardest... More>>



Science Media Centre: Understanding DDoS cyber attacks – Expert Reaction
Cyber attacks have hit several New Zealand organisations this month, disrupting their online services. The Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks were the same kind of cyber attack that affected the NZX around this time last year... More>>


Financial Markets Authority: Spike in investment scam complaints since COVID

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko – is warning New Zealanders to be on the lookout for three unique types of scams that have been on the rise since the start of COVID-19. The warning comes as the FMA responds to a rise in complaints about investment scams and fraud lodged with the regulator in the first half of this year... More>>




Statistics: GDP rises in the June 2021 quarter
Gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 2.8 percent in the June 2021 quarter, following a 1.4 percent increase in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. June 2021 quarter GDP was 4.3 percent higher when compared with the December 2019 quarter... More>>


Energy-from-waste: $350 Million Plant To Deliver Renewable Energy Considered
Investigations have begun into the viability of building an Energy-from-Waste plant that will safely convert 350,000 tonnes of waste, that would otherwise be dumped into South Island landfills annually, into renewable electricity... More>>

Olam: Confirms plans for commissioning of NZ dairy plant

OFI, a global leader in natural and sustainable food ingredient solutions, today confirmed plans to develop a new dairy processing facility at Tokoroa. It is now taking expressions of interest from potential farmer suppliers, employees, contractors, and general trade suppliers... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 