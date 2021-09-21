Announcing Organic Wine Sector Report 2021

Today marks the first report to be distributed on the organic wine sector here in Aotearoa, as announced by BioGro NZ. Certifying over 98% of the organic wine sector, they highlight exponential growth over the past two decades, with an increase of 300% over the past 10 years.

The organic wine sector is valued at $65 million*, which makes up almost 10% of the total organic market and is ranked third as one of the largest organic sectors here in New Zealand.

“This growth is driven by passionate growers and wine makers who are enthusiastic about creating delectable wines and being good caretakers of their land,” said Jared White, Audit Manager of BioGro NZ and Board Member at Organic Winegrowers New Zealand.

“This new data helps to round out the picture of the certified organic winegrowing sector, which we hope can be used for further research and benchmarking as we continue to grow and expand”.

As reported, organic vineyard areas are heavily centralised in Marlborough followed by Central Otago with a big focus on producing Pinot Noir followed by Sauvignon Blanc. The report also cross references region by variety providing some fascinating insights.

“As a community, it’s inspiring to see organic winegrowers share knowledge, research and ideas to help others thrive. We’re confident that providing this information will allow the sector to make informed decisions as consumer demand for organic products continues to soar”.

Organic wine is a trending product worldwide, and many New Zealand wines are making it onto international shelves proudly displaying their organic status. The Organic Wine Market is set to grow at a CAGR of 10.7%* from 2020 to 2027, expanding the already considerable opportunities for organic winegrowers. New Zealand wine already has a positive reputation internationally, and organic certification allows these producers to go one step further by showing their commitment to producing wine of excellence with low impact on the land.

“We have been working with organic winegrowers since our inception back in 1983, some of whom are still certified with us today. This network has encouraged the conversion of 235 vineyards to register as certified organic, where no synthetic chemical fertilisers, pesticides or herbicides are used”.

“Consumers continue to seek out products that have low environmental impact. We are confident that as demand rises, and the overwhelming environmental benefits of organic production become better understood, we will continue to see registration numbers increase”.

