Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Southern Response to pay $300m compensation directly to Canterbury homeowners

Tuesday, 21 September 2021, 9:17 am
Press Release: Anthony Harper


High Court judgments released yesterday (20 September) have confirmed Southern Response can now directly contact 3,000 Canterbury homeowners about $300 million compensation owed to them, two years after the insurance company was found to have engaged in misleading and deceptive conduct.

Homeowners have until 20 December 2021 to opt-out of the Ross Class Action (RCA) and instead opt for direct payment from Southern Response.

In August 2019, Anthony Harper lawyer Peter Woods established in the High Court that Southern Response had misrepresented the earthquake insurance entitlements of Karl and Alison Dodds. Southern Response's appeal to the Court of Appeal was later dismissed.

"Homeowners should now seek independent legal advice about their compensation claim, and guidance on how to apply to Southern Response for the balance due to them,” Woods says.

“The 2019 judgment in favour of the Dodds opened the way to rectify 3,000 other Southern Response claims,” Woods says.

People who cash-settled their Southern Response earthquake claims before 1 October 2014 on the same basis as the Dodds, are entitled to a further payment of approximately 20 percent of their original settlement plus interest. The average compensation payable is approximately $100,000 for each homeowner.

Anthony Harper is already handling more than 50 claims, and 20 claims have been settled recently with compensation ranging from $63,000 to $427,000.

Karl and Alison Dodds are ecstatic that their claim has led to this outcome for 3,000 other homeowners, more than a decade after the Canterbury earthquakes damaged their homes.

“We urge everyone to seek independent legal advice immediately. Unlike our case, this is now a very simple process,” Karl Dodds says.

Anyone who thinks they are eligible for the Southern Response compensation can go online to Anthony Harper's dedicated website www.SouthernResponsePayment.co.nz to submit their claim information and a request for legal advice.

Anthony Harper will also provide advice on the Ross Class Action opt-out, and how that relates to the Southern Response offer.

Anthony Harper is charging a fixed fee of $2500 plus GST for recovering this compensation and giving legal advice. Southern Response has confirmed it will reimburse the homeowner $2000 of this fee.

More information is available at Anthony Harper's dedicated website SouthernResponsePayment.co.nz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Anthony Harper on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 




Shocking Stuff: Lower Income Areas Paying More For Power

Analysis from Consumer NZ and Powerswitch has found major differences in electricity pricing depending on where you live, with those in lower income areas being hit the hardest... More>>



Science Media Centre: Understanding DDoS cyber attacks – Expert Reaction
Cyber attacks have hit several New Zealand organisations this month, disrupting their online services. The Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks were the same kind of cyber attack that affected the NZX around this time last year... More>>


Financial Markets Authority: Spike in investment scam complaints since COVID

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko – is warning New Zealanders to be on the lookout for three unique types of scams that have been on the rise since the start of COVID-19. The warning comes as the FMA responds to a rise in complaints about investment scams and fraud lodged with the regulator in the first half of this year... More>>




Statistics: GDP rises in the June 2021 quarter
Gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 2.8 percent in the June 2021 quarter, following a 1.4 percent increase in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. June 2021 quarter GDP was 4.3 percent higher when compared with the December 2019 quarter... More>>


Energy-from-waste: $350 Million Plant To Deliver Renewable Energy Considered
Investigations have begun into the viability of building an Energy-from-Waste plant that will safely convert 350,000 tonnes of waste, that would otherwise be dumped into South Island landfills annually, into renewable electricity... More>>

Olam: Confirms plans for commissioning of NZ dairy plant

OFI, a global leader in natural and sustainable food ingredient solutions, today confirmed plans to develop a new dairy processing facility at Tokoroa. It is now taking expressions of interest from potential farmer suppliers, employees, contractors, and general trade suppliers... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 