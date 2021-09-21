Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Westpac McDermott Miller Consumer Confidence September 2021

Tuesday, 21 September 2021, 9:57 am
Press Release: Westpac

The Westpac McDermott Miller Consumer Confidence Index fell 4.4 points in September, taking it to a level of 102.7.

“With the dialling up of the Alert Level across the country, household confidence has taken a knock,” said Westpac’s Acting Chief Economist Michael Gordon. “However, the fall in confidence has been much more modest than in 2020 when Covid first arrived on our shores.”

“While this latest lockdown has resulted in tough times for many families, most New Zealand households still expect that their financial situation will improve over the coming year,” noted Mr Gordon. “That bodes well for the strength of economic demand when Alert Level settings are eventually dialled back.”

“There are some big differences in confidence levels across regions,” noted Mr Gordon. “Auckland posted a large fall, with Alert Level 4 restrictions remaining in place through the survey period. Unsurprisingly, tourist hotspots like Otago also saw confidence levels drop, as did Wellington and Canterbury. In contrast, confidence levels have actually increased in North Island regions like the Bay of Plenty and Manawatu-Whanganui. That may reflect that many of those regions have strong agricultural backbones.”

“While lockdown has dented New Zealand’s confidence, the impact is not as great as this time last year. Perhaps the knowledge that New Zealanders have got through tough times before has helped consumers remain broadly, albeit cautiously, optimistic about their own and New Zealand’s economic future,” suggested Imogen Rendall, Market Research Director of McDermott Miller Limited.

“Younger people aged 18-29 seem unaffected by the events of the last few weeks with confidence remaining high at 111.5, a small increase of 1.2 points since last quarter. In contrast, those aged 30-49 have seen the biggest drop of 9.8 points (down to 101.9). Perhaps the realities of juggling jobs, home schooling and caring for those at risk or shielding, together with increasing concerns about the immediate economic future of the country have had an impact. Those aged 50 plus experienced a smaller drop in confidence of 2.8 points, but overall remain the most pessimistic across the different age groups, with concerns about their immediate future and caution about the long-term economic prospects of New Zealand,” noted Ms Rendall.

A full description of the background and specifications of the survey are attached. The survey was conducted over 1-11 September 2021, with a sample size of 1,557. An index number over 100 indicates that optimists outnumber pessimists. The margin of error of the survey is 2.5%.

Acknowledgement

The Westpac McDermott Miller Consumer Confidence Survey and Index is owned by McDermott Miller Limited. Westpac McDermott Miller should be acknowledged as the source when citing the Index. Graphs supplied may be reproduced by the news media provided the Westpac McDermott Miller logo remains inset.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Westpac on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 




Shocking Stuff: Lower Income Areas Paying More For Power

Analysis from Consumer NZ and Powerswitch has found major differences in electricity pricing depending on where you live, with those in lower income areas being hit the hardest... More>>



Science Media Centre: Understanding DDoS cyber attacks – Expert Reaction
Cyber attacks have hit several New Zealand organisations this month, disrupting their online services. The Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks were the same kind of cyber attack that affected the NZX around this time last year... More>>


Financial Markets Authority: Spike in investment scam complaints since COVID

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko – is warning New Zealanders to be on the lookout for three unique types of scams that have been on the rise since the start of COVID-19. The warning comes as the FMA responds to a rise in complaints about investment scams and fraud lodged with the regulator in the first half of this year... More>>




Statistics: GDP rises in the June 2021 quarter
Gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 2.8 percent in the June 2021 quarter, following a 1.4 percent increase in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. June 2021 quarter GDP was 4.3 percent higher when compared with the December 2019 quarter... More>>


Energy-from-waste: $350 Million Plant To Deliver Renewable Energy Considered
Investigations have begun into the viability of building an Energy-from-Waste plant that will safely convert 350,000 tonnes of waste, that would otherwise be dumped into South Island landfills annually, into renewable electricity... More>>

Olam: Confirms plans for commissioning of NZ dairy plant

OFI, a global leader in natural and sustainable food ingredient solutions, today confirmed plans to develop a new dairy processing facility at Tokoroa. It is now taking expressions of interest from potential farmer suppliers, employees, contractors, and general trade suppliers... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 