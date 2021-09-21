Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Just one week left to enter 2021 iSANZ Awards

Tuesday, 21 September 2021, 11:10 am
Press Release: iSANZ

With a little over one week left to enter the 2021 iSANZ Awards, Board Chair Kendra Ross is encouraging all New Zealand organisations who have deployed a cybersecurity awareness programme, product or project to enter now. Security companies, start-ups and new businesses are also encouraged to enter, as are the nation's cybersecurity leaders and rising young talent.

To enter, fill out the simple online entry form at www.isanz.org.nz. Entries close Thursday 30 September.

Because of last year’s COVID-19 cancellation, entries in this year's awards can be made for cybersecurity and information security initiatives completed in either 2019/20 or 2020/21.

"For much of this year's entry period, New Zealand has been in hard lockdown, disrupting business-as-usual operations. The Auckland region especially will have endured much longer under alert levels three and four. That may have impacted people's ability to lodge their iSANZ entry, but we're determined, more than ever, to again celebrate and recognise inspirational cyber security achievers in these 7th annual awards," says Kendra.

"We know that an army of New Zealand people, businesses and organisations apply tremendous focus, application and commitment in working to protect computer networks from malicious activity and look forward to seeing a surge of entries over the next few days."

This year's iSANZ Award categories are:

Best Security Project or Security Awareness Initiative - open to organisations who have successfully implemented an InfoSec security project or awareness initiative.

Best Security Professional - open to senior security leaders holding full or part time positions as CISO, Security Manager, or similar security leadership position.

Best Start-Up or New Business - open to new information security / cyber security businesses founded in New Zealand and which have been operating for no more than five years.

Best Security Company of the Year - open to security companies with superior security products or solutions that help customers tackle today's most pressing InfoSec challenges.

Best NZ Security Product or Service - open to New Zealand companies who have an 'in service' Security Service or Product.

Up-and-Coming Cyber Security Star - open to all individuals who are a newcomer to the world of Cyber/ InfoSec in NZ with less than 3 years’ experience and who have made a positive and impressive impact on our community.

Entries will be assessed by an expert judging panel comprising a dozen of New Zealand’s leading cyber security experts from across public and private sectors.

More entry information, including category descriptions, judging criteria, entry rules, form and questions can be found at www.isanz.org.nz.

