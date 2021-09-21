Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Local Trio Win Big For Leadership Development Programmes

Tuesday, 21 September 2021, 2:00 pm
Press Release: Impact

The trio are at the helm of a regional team who have won 3 Internationally recognised awards for Leadership Development Programmes, designed and led from their NZ living rooms.

World leading experiential learning company, Impact, has won gold and silver at the prestigious Brandon Hall Awards for their leadership development programmes. The team, led by Dave Hardegger, Phil Holdsworth and Tim Raw took out gold and silver in the Best Unique or Innovative Leadership Development Program category and nabbed silver for Best Advance in Leadership Development.

The Brandon Hall Awards recognise the best organisations globally that have successfully deployed programmes that have achieved measureable results.

This came as a huge sense of reward and satisfaction to the trio Phil, Tim and Dave who designed and led these programmes and then delivered them virtually to internationally recognised clients Asia Development Bank (ADB) and Dulwich College International (DCI) part of EiM Global.

“What Impact really brought to the table was the human element. They really listened to what we wanted, and every time we posed a problem or had a question, instead of getting frustrated, they were excited by it! That attitude is the attitude we want for our staff and our students.” Michelle Stroman, Director of Professional Learning, DCI.

Like most businesses, the first New Zealand lockdown sent the trio into problem solving mode. Having all individually spent well over 100 nights away from home in 2019, but with no travel in the foreseeable future, the team turned to their computers and went virtual.

“It was an amazing learning experience for us as a team and we worked incredibly hard to look after each other and continue delivering outstanding results for our clients and their leaders” Dave Hardegger, General Manager New Zealand.

Eighteen months on, the Impact team continue to deliver award winning programmes through virtual learning journeys to ADB and Dulwich and other international clients while also enjoying the face-to-face programmes they have been able to design and deliver to their kiwi clients.

“We know that what we do makes a significant difference to the people we work with. We’re really grateful to our clients for trusting us to achieve the same results virtually, as what we achieve face-to-face”

Since 1980, Impact’s expertise has been rooted in designing customised people development solutions for organisations who are confronting a need to adapt, change and grow. Their unique experiential learning practice has the power to transform organisations by liberating the humanity inside. Either Virtual, face-to-face or a blend of both, Impact’s purpose of building organisations worth working for still remains the same.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Impact on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 




Shocking Stuff: Lower Income Areas Paying More For Power

Analysis from Consumer NZ and Powerswitch has found major differences in electricity pricing depending on where you live, with those in lower income areas being hit the hardest... More>>



Science Media Centre: Understanding DDoS cyber attacks – Expert Reaction
Cyber attacks have hit several New Zealand organisations this month, disrupting their online services. The Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks were the same kind of cyber attack that affected the NZX around this time last year... More>>


Financial Markets Authority: Spike in investment scam complaints since COVID

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko – is warning New Zealanders to be on the lookout for three unique types of scams that have been on the rise since the start of COVID-19. The warning comes as the FMA responds to a rise in complaints about investment scams and fraud lodged with the regulator in the first half of this year... More>>




Statistics: GDP rises in the June 2021 quarter
Gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 2.8 percent in the June 2021 quarter, following a 1.4 percent increase in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. June 2021 quarter GDP was 4.3 percent higher when compared with the December 2019 quarter... More>>


Energy-from-waste: $350 Million Plant To Deliver Renewable Energy Considered
Investigations have begun into the viability of building an Energy-from-Waste plant that will safely convert 350,000 tonnes of waste, that would otherwise be dumped into South Island landfills annually, into renewable electricity... More>>

Olam: Confirms plans for commissioning of NZ dairy plant

OFI, a global leader in natural and sustainable food ingredient solutions, today confirmed plans to develop a new dairy processing facility at Tokoroa. It is now taking expressions of interest from potential farmer suppliers, employees, contractors, and general trade suppliers... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 