Local Trio Win Big For Leadership Development Programmes

The trio are at the helm of a regional team who have won 3 Internationally recognised awards for Leadership Development Programmes, designed and led from their NZ living rooms.

World leading experiential learning company, Impact, has won gold and silver at the prestigious Brandon Hall Awards for their leadership development programmes. The team, led by Dave Hardegger, Phil Holdsworth and Tim Raw took out gold and silver in the Best Unique or Innovative Leadership Development Program category and nabbed silver for Best Advance in Leadership Development.

The Brandon Hall Awards recognise the best organisations globally that have successfully deployed programmes that have achieved measureable results.

This came as a huge sense of reward and satisfaction to the trio Phil, Tim and Dave who designed and led these programmes and then delivered them virtually to internationally recognised clients Asia Development Bank (ADB) and Dulwich College International (DCI) part of EiM Global.

“What Impact really brought to the table was the human element. They really listened to what we wanted, and every time we posed a problem or had a question, instead of getting frustrated, they were excited by it! That attitude is the attitude we want for our staff and our students.” Michelle Stroman, Director of Professional Learning, DCI.

Like most businesses, the first New Zealand lockdown sent the trio into problem solving mode. Having all individually spent well over 100 nights away from home in 2019, but with no travel in the foreseeable future, the team turned to their computers and went virtual.

“It was an amazing learning experience for us as a team and we worked incredibly hard to look after each other and continue delivering outstanding results for our clients and their leaders” Dave Hardegger, General Manager New Zealand.

Eighteen months on, the Impact team continue to deliver award winning programmes through virtual learning journeys to ADB and Dulwich and other international clients while also enjoying the face-to-face programmes they have been able to design and deliver to their kiwi clients.

“We know that what we do makes a significant difference to the people we work with. We’re really grateful to our clients for trusting us to achieve the same results virtually, as what we achieve face-to-face”

Since 1980, Impact’s expertise has been rooted in designing customised people development solutions for organisations who are confronting a need to adapt, change and grow. Their unique experiential learning practice has the power to transform organisations by liberating the humanity inside. Either Virtual, face-to-face or a blend of both, Impact’s purpose of building organisations worth working for still remains the same.

