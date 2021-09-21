Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

2degrees Open Stores In Level 3 Auckland

Tuesday, 21 September 2021, 3:27 pm
Press Release: 2degrees Mobile

From tomorrow, customers in Auckland can make an appointment to visit one of 2degrees’ stores, which are opening in Alert Level 3 for a broader range of products and services, simply by calling their nearest store. Strict hygiene practices, including mask wearing, as well as social distancing, will be maintained across all 2degrees stores. Of the telco’s 21 Auckland stores, 18 will be open from tomorrow morning.

“Our Auckland Retail staff are looking forward to getting back to supporting customers in store, after being redeployed to our Customer Care team during Level 4,” says Holly Knill, Chief Consumer Officer at 2degrees.

“As an essential service, being able to adjust and adapt to level changes and customer needs has been vital, and we’re proud of how quickly our Retail team has been able to do that.

“In the first instance, we ask that customers check in with our New Zealand based Care team to see if they can help. Alternatively, customers can fill out this form and the store they select will be in touch within 48 hours to give them a hand. If that’s not an option, they can find details of their closest store with our store locator here. Give them a call to set up an appointment,” added Holly Knill.

2degrees stores open in Auckland Level 3: Customers should call their local store to make an appointment

  • Silverdale (09 600 2218)
  • Albany (09 927 0002)
  • Glenfield (09 5505616)
  • NorthWest (09 600 3019)
  • WestCity (09 835 0405)
  • New Lynn (09 827 3048)
  • St Lukes (09 849 5067)
  • Karangahape Road (09 948 7022)
  • Newmarket (09 5203913)
  • Sylvia Park (09 915 0151)
  • Pakaranga (09 5771125)
  • Botany (09 278 3648)
  • Onehunga (09 622 0405)
  • Hunter Plaza (09 278 4477)
  • Manukau (09 263 5972)
  • Ormiston (09 930 0124)
  • Takanini (09 296 8281)
  • Pukekohe (09 239 3984)

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from 2degrees Mobile on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Reserve Bank: A least regrets approach to uncertainty

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua makes decisions about official interest rates in a way that is robust in the face of uncertainty about the economy, Reserve Bank Assistant Governor Christian Hawkesby says in a speech published today*... More>>




Shocking Stuff: Lower Income Areas Paying More For Power

Analysis from Consumer NZ and Powerswitch has found major differences in electricity pricing depending on where you live, with those in lower income areas being hit the hardest... More>>



Science Media Centre: Understanding DDoS cyber attacks – Expert Reaction
Cyber attacks have hit several New Zealand organisations this month, disrupting their online services. The Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks were the same kind of cyber attack that affected the NZX around this time last year... More>>



Statistics: GDP rises in the June 2021 quarter
Gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 2.8 percent in the June 2021 quarter, following a 1.4 percent increase in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. June 2021 quarter GDP was 4.3 percent higher when compared with the December 2019 quarter... More>>


Energy-from-waste: $350 Million Plant To Deliver Renewable Energy Considered
Investigations have begun into the viability of building an Energy-from-Waste plant that will safely convert 350,000 tonnes of waste, that would otherwise be dumped into South Island landfills annually, into renewable electricity... More>>

Olam: Confirms plans for commissioning of NZ dairy plant

OFI, a global leader in natural and sustainable food ingredient solutions, today confirmed plans to develop a new dairy processing facility at Tokoroa. It is now taking expressions of interest from potential farmer suppliers, employees, contractors, and general trade suppliers... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 