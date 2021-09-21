Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Clinical Trials Market Five-Year (2018–2022) Cumulative Revenue Hold To Be More Than US$ 230 Billion

Tuesday, 21 September 2021, 4:02 pm
Press Release: WiredRelease

MarketResearch.biz announces publication of its most recently generated research report titled, “Global Clinical Trials Market by Phases (Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, and Phase IV), by Study Design (Interventional Trials, Observational Trials, and Expanded Access Trials), by Indications/Symptoms (Autoimmune, Blood Disorders, Cancer, Circulatory, CNS, Congenital, CVS, Dermatology, Ear, Gastrointestinal, Genitourinary, Infections, Mental Disorders, Metabolic, Musculoskeletal, Nose, Ophthalmology, and Others) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa). Global Forecast to 2028.”, which offers a holistic view of the clinical trials market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market. The first five-year cumulative revenue (2018–2022) is projected to be more than US$ 230 Bn, which is expected to increase relatively over the latter part of the five-year forecast period.

Clinical trials are conducted on individuals who volunteered for taking the test and its results are published as research papers. They are connected in order to test new treatment or drug for various medical conditions and diseases. Clinical trials help to generate data on efficiency and safety on animals or humans.

Global Clinical Trials Market Dynamics

Major factor driving growth of the global clinical trials market is increasing demand new medical devices and drugs among end users.

In addition, increasing prevalence of chronic deceases such as cardiovascular diseases, musculoskeletal disorders, and cancer, among others is another key factor fueling growth of the target market.

Increasing number of patients suffering for rare diseases and serious health conditions in resulting into increasing requirement for introduction of new and effective drug or treatment methods are also factors expected to support growth of the target market over the forecast period.

In addition, increasing investment for research and development of medical trails in pharmaceutical industry for development of efficient and effective drugs is a factor propelling growth of the target market. Increasing occurrence of tropical diseases and infectious deceases, especially in developing countries as well as prevalence of Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s diseases among individuals is are factors anticipated to further boost growth of this market over the forecast period. However, government regulations regarding human clinical trials is a factor that could affect growth of the target market.

Moreover, increasing clinical trials in developing countries as well as increasing R&D activities to expand scope of certain medicines, and to develop and introduce new drugs are some of the factors supporting growth of the target market.

Global Clinical Trials Market: Market Forecast

The comprehensive research report comprises a complete forecast of the global clinical trials market based on factors affecting the market and their impact in the foreseeable future. According to the forecast projections, revenue from the global clinical trials market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

Global Clinical Trials Market: Segmental Snapshot

The market report has been segmented on the basis of phases, study design, indications/symptoms, and region. The phases segment includes phase I, phase II, phase III, and phase IV. The study design segment includes interventional trials, observational trials, and expanded access trials. The indications/symptoms segment includes autoimmune, blood disorders, cancer, circulatory, CNS, congenital, CVS, dermatology, ear, gastrointestinal, genitourinary, infections, mental disorders, metabolic, musculoskeletal, nose, ophthalmology, and others. The region includes the North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

By Phases: The Phase II segment is expected to register highest CAGR of over 5.8% over the forecast period in the global market

By Study Design: The interventional trials segment is expected to register highest CAGR of over 5.5% over the next 10 years

By Indications/Symptoms: The cancer segment is expected to register highest CAGR of over 6% over the forecast period in the global market

By Region: The market in Asia Pacific is expected to register highest CAGR of over 6% in the global clinical trials market

Global Clinical Trials Market: Competitive Analysis

The research report on the global clinical trials market includes profiles of some of the major companies such as Eli Lilly and Company, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Novo Nordisk A/S, Pfizer Inc., ICON plc, Sanofi, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., PAREXEL International Corporation, and IQVIA Holdings Inc.

The Global Clinical Trials Market: Global Industry, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2028 report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global clinical trials market for 2018–2028.

