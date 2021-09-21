Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Global Fintech Leader Appointed To Hnry Board

Tuesday, 21 September 2021, 4:06 pm
Press Release: Hnry

Award-winning New Zealand technology company, Hnry, has announced the appointment of globally-recognised fintech executive Russ Bennett as a new non-executive Director.

The appointment of Bennett aims to propel the all-in-one accounting service for self-employed contractors, freelancers and sole traders further onto the global stage, following its successful launch in New Zealand and Australia.

A fintech leader with more than 20-years’ experience in technology, payments and financial services, New Zealand-based Bennett, this month joined mobile software engagement company Plexure as CTO. He is recognised for his leadership and significant growth of the award-winning company, Fraedom, which rose from humble beginnings to international success employing more than 450 staff and being acquired by Visa in 2018.

Welcoming the appointment, Hnry CEO, James Fuller says Bennett's credentials make him an ideal fit to assist Hnry in launching its global growth strategy.

“Russ has incredible expertise in our field, he is excited about the problem we are solving for our customers and the opportunity to assist an emerging and fast moving business. His experience will be invaluable in the strategic thinking and planning for our future growth,” says Fuller.

Bennett joins the Hnry board of CEO James Fuller, Claire Fuller, and Sydney-based Justin Lipman.

“I’m very passionate about helping this Kiwi business take their products and technology to the global stage, and am honoured and delighted to be joining the Board of Hnry,” says Bennett.

“Hnry’s values reflect my own in many ways, I was very impressed by the ingenuity of their idea for solving a problem faced by large numbers of self employed contractors, and the desire to be providing a service that people love and that makes their lives easier, that is infectious. I’m looking forward to helping Hnry continue to grow to allow even more people to benefit from this amazing product and service.”

James Fuller says the growing company is continually welcoming fresh perspectives.

“Our ethos is all about creating a place that people want to work in, on products the world wants to use, and Russ is going to be a great boost for us.”

There are approximately two million people in Australasia in full-time and part-time independent earning arrangements.

Russell Bennett

