Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZNO Kaiwhakahaere Wins Prestigious International Human Rights And Nursing Award

Tuesday, 21 September 2021, 4:25 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Nurses Organisation

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) is proud to announce that its Kaiwhakahaere Kerri Nuku has received the highly prestigious Human Rights and Nursing Award given by the International Care Ethics Observatory at the University of Surrey in the United Kingdom.

The award was presented earlier this month at the International Nursing Ethics Conference hosted by Exeter University. Ms Nuku received the award alongside Suman Shrestha a consultant nurse at Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust who has been instrumental in advancing critical care and infection control in Nepal.

Ms Nuku was selected for her tireless advocacy, including through forums like the United Nations and the Waitangi Tribunal, to bring about equity and justice for Māori nurses and Māori communities.

In response to receiving the award, she said she feels honoured to be acknowledged internationally for what she has done as a Māori nurse.

"As nurses and health care workers we see first-hand the gross and ongoing injustices of colonisation. As Māori nurses, we also experience that discrimination and injustice. We have learned to live in contradiction while we work for social justice and the health and wellbeing of Māori.

"This award recognises that to continue this work we can and must be proud of who we are and know that as we honour our ancestors we are guided toward a better world."

Professor Ann Gallagher, head of nursing at Exeter University and editor-in-chief of Nursing Ethics, praised both recipients as "excellent role models for student nurses and care-givers globally [who] show us what can be achieved when nurses are committed to human rights," she said.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Nurses Organisation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Reserve Bank: A least regrets approach to uncertainty

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua makes decisions about official interest rates in a way that is robust in the face of uncertainty about the economy, Reserve Bank Assistant Governor Christian Hawkesby says in a speech published today*... More>>




Shocking Stuff: Lower Income Areas Paying More For Power

Analysis from Consumer NZ and Powerswitch has found major differences in electricity pricing depending on where you live, with those in lower income areas being hit the hardest... More>>



Science Media Centre: Understanding DDoS cyber attacks – Expert Reaction
Cyber attacks have hit several New Zealand organisations this month, disrupting their online services. The Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks were the same kind of cyber attack that affected the NZX around this time last year... More>>



Statistics: GDP rises in the June 2021 quarter
Gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 2.8 percent in the June 2021 quarter, following a 1.4 percent increase in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. June 2021 quarter GDP was 4.3 percent higher when compared with the December 2019 quarter... More>>


Energy-from-waste: $350 Million Plant To Deliver Renewable Energy Considered
Investigations have begun into the viability of building an Energy-from-Waste plant that will safely convert 350,000 tonnes of waste, that would otherwise be dumped into South Island landfills annually, into renewable electricity... More>>

Olam: Confirms plans for commissioning of NZ dairy plant

OFI, a global leader in natural and sustainable food ingredient solutions, today confirmed plans to develop a new dairy processing facility at Tokoroa. It is now taking expressions of interest from potential farmer suppliers, employees, contractors, and general trade suppliers... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 