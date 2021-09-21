Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Digital Banking Market Growth Driven By Increasing Rapid Adoption Of Online And Mobile Banking Platforms

Tuesday, 21 September 2021, 4:31 pm
Press Release: WiredRelease

"Global Digital Banking Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028” is a recent report generated by MarketResearch.biz. The global digital banking market report has been segmented on the basis of banking type, solution type, payment vertical, and region.

Global Digital Banking Market: Overview

Digital banking is a digitalization system for all banking activities to improve the customer experience of banking. Digital banking provides ease for banking services such as bill pay, money deposit, loan management, applying for a financial product, saving or current account inquiry and other account services.

Global Digital Banking Market: Dynamics

Increasing rapid adoption of online and mobile banking platforms is expected to demand for digital banking services and drives growth of the global market over the forecast period. In addition, increasing the adoption of internet services in banking institutes through smartphone, web-oriented banking application, also bolster growth of the target market.

Growing concern for security and use of digital devices in managing a business is also a rising demand for cloud-based solutions and expected to bolster the growth of the target market over the forecast period.

In addition, increasing demand for advanced technology and increasing investments by private and public funds holders is another factor projected to fuel growth of the target market over the long run.

Growing awareness for safety and security and mobile friendly banking platform globally is a key factor projected to boost growth of the global market.

Furthermore, an initiative taken by the government in gaining traction for digital banking across the globe is also anticipated to boost demand for digital banking in the next 10 years.

However, the several security issues of internet infrastructure and the threat of data hacking are some of the major factors which may hamper demand for the digital banking system and restrain growth of the global market over the forecast period. Also, negative publicity about digital banking security may also hinder growth of the target market to a certain extent.

Global Digital Banking Market: Segment Analysis

Among the banking type, the retail banking segment is expected to account for the highest growth in the global digital banking market. Retail banking is mainly targeted the consumer for products sale. It also provides various services such as stable deposit, low-cost funds for the bank, and less bargaining interest.

Among the solution type, the payment segment is expected to register significant growth rate in the global security screening systems market, owing to fast and simple payment services. Digital payment methods provide various types of services such as internet banking, mobile wallet, and banking cards.

Global Digital Banking Market: Region Analysis

The market in North America accounted for the highest revenue share in the global market followed by the market in Europe, owing to increasing adoption of advanced mobile banking technologies in countries in these region.

The market in the Asia Pacific is expected to register a significant growth rate in terms of value in the global market, owing to increasing adoption of digital transactions and non-cash transaction in countries in the region.

Markets in Middle East & Africa and Latin America, are at a nascent stage in the global market and expected to witness moderate growth in terms of revenue during the forecast period, owing to awareness about the benefits of internet banking and mobile banking in countries in these regions.

Global Digital Banking Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Banking Type:

  • Retail Banking
  • Corporate Banking
  • Investment Banking

Segmentation by Solution Type:

  • Payments
  • Processing Services
  • Risk Management
  • Customer and Channel Management

Segmentation by Payment Vertical:

  • Banking Cards
  • Unstructured Supplementary Service Data
  • Uniform Payment Interface
  • Mobile Wallets
  • Point of Sale
  • Mobile Banking
  • Internet Banking
  • Micro ATMs

Segmentation by Region:

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa

Key Players:

  • ACI Worldwide
  • Backbase
  • Capital Banking Solution
  • Ally Financial Inc.
  • Oracle
  • CR2
  • Fiserv, Inc.
  • Digiliti Money, Inc.
  • Infosys Ltd.
  • JPMorgan Chase & Co.
  • Kony, Inc.
  • Innofis
  • Technisys
  • Microsoft Corporation
  • Tata Consultancy Services
  • Temenos Headquarters SA
  • TRG Mobilearth Inc.

About MarketResearch.biz:

MarketResearch.biz is a specialized market research, analytics, and solutions company, offering strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions. We are a team of dedicated and impassioned individuals, who believe strongly in giving our very best to what we do and we never back down from any challenge. MarketResearch.biz offers services such as data mining, information management, and revenue enhancement solutions and suggestions. We cater to industries, individuals, and organizations across the globe, and deliver our offerings in the shortest possible turnaround time.

