Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

550 Construction Workers Retrained And Ready To Return To Work On Auckland’s Piritahi Project

Tuesday, 21 September 2021, 4:52 pm
Press Release: Piritahi

The 550-strong construction team working on Auckland’s state housing civil infrastructure project have undergone training, completed inductions and will have health and temperature checks before returning to work, tomorrow.

Over 700 people work in the Piritahi Alliance, the majority are constructors who will be returning to site tomorrow, after Auckland moves to Alert Level 3.

On behalf of Kāinga Ora – Homes and Communities, the Piritahi Alliance is removing 7,000 old state houses across Auckland, remediating the land and upgrading the infrastructure, to enable 25,000 new homes to be constructed.

“Our programme of work is huge, we operate multiple sites across nine neighbourhoods in Auckland. Our work area stretches across 52 square kilometres – that’s half the size of Hamilton. This is the largest urban regeneration project in NZ’s history, says Piritahi Alliance General Manager Mat Tucker.

Given the scale and size of the project and the importance of the work we are doing, it’s vital that we do everything possible to keep our people and communities safe at Level 3.

We have had a dedicated team reviewing and developing Delta-ready COVID-19 safety plans and best practice protocols, in conjunction with Construction Health and Safety New Zealand, during lockdown.

The measures we have implemented include a daily screening process and temperature check, that aims to identify anyone who is unwell, before they even step onto site.

On top of that we will be controlling access to site, operating small work bubbles, restricting movement and limiting close contact work, wearing full PPE including masks at all times, amongst a number of other measures.

During lockdown, our construction team undertook daily online training programmes to increase their health and safety awareness, literacy, numeracy and computer skills.

They really get that the best, and only, way to keep their families safe at home, is by taking responsibility for their own health and being safe, at work.

I’m really happy with where we have landed, our team has been re-inducted, is well trained and looking forward to getting back to their important work”.

Background:

Piritahi operates multiple sites across Māngere, Aorere, Waikōwhai, Roskill South, Ōwairaka, Oranga, Tāmaki, Northcote and Catalina Bay at Hobsonville.

The Piritahi Alliance was established in late 2018 and comprises engineering consultancies; Harrison Grierson, Tonkin + Taylor and Woods, and construction companies; Dempsey Wood and Hick Bros (constructors) as well as the Alliance’s sole client – Kāinga Ora.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Piritahi on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Reserve Bank: A least regrets approach to uncertainty

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua makes decisions about official interest rates in a way that is robust in the face of uncertainty about the economy, Reserve Bank Assistant Governor Christian Hawkesby says in a speech published today*... More>>




Shocking Stuff: Lower Income Areas Paying More For Power

Analysis from Consumer NZ and Powerswitch has found major differences in electricity pricing depending on where you live, with those in lower income areas being hit the hardest... More>>



Science Media Centre: Understanding DDoS cyber attacks – Expert Reaction
Cyber attacks have hit several New Zealand organisations this month, disrupting their online services. The Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks were the same kind of cyber attack that affected the NZX around this time last year... More>>



Statistics: GDP rises in the June 2021 quarter
Gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 2.8 percent in the June 2021 quarter, following a 1.4 percent increase in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. June 2021 quarter GDP was 4.3 percent higher when compared with the December 2019 quarter... More>>


Energy-from-waste: $350 Million Plant To Deliver Renewable Energy Considered
Investigations have begun into the viability of building an Energy-from-Waste plant that will safely convert 350,000 tonnes of waste, that would otherwise be dumped into South Island landfills annually, into renewable electricity... More>>

Olam: Confirms plans for commissioning of NZ dairy plant

OFI, a global leader in natural and sustainable food ingredient solutions, today confirmed plans to develop a new dairy processing facility at Tokoroa. It is now taking expressions of interest from potential farmer suppliers, employees, contractors, and general trade suppliers... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 