Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Air New Zealand Adds More Flights Between Northland And The Capital

Tuesday, 21 September 2021, 5:11 pm
Press Release: Air New Zealand

Following the success of the temporary Wellington to Kerikeri service, to keep Northland connected with the rest of the country, Air New Zealand will add an additional temporary service between Whangarei and Wellington between 29 September and 5 October.

The airline will run a direct daily service between Whangarei and the capital using its Q300 turboprop fleet, using the aircraft operating between Auckland and Whangarei to optimise connectivity.

Air New Zealand Chief Customer and Sales Officer Leanne Geraghty says that when the airline was looking at which Northland Airports it could operate longer flights from, Kerikeri provided the quickest solution for its customers.

“Flights from Northland to the capital require additional fuel and Kerikeri Airport has the operational capacity to support our requirements. With an increased demand for flights from Northland, we have looked at where else we could add more seats.

“On a temporary basis, we have found a solution that will allow us to fly both the Auckland to Whangarei route as well as a Wellington to Whangarei route.”

With Auckland at Alert Level 3 this week, Air New Zealand is extending its temporary service between Wellington and Kerikeri from 29 September until 5 October.

Northland Mayor Sheryl Mai says “we are delighted that Air New Zealand has been willing to look at ways to provide temporary flights between key cities while the country remains at split Alert Levels.

“These flights will keep residents in Northland connected with the rest of the country, while also giving local tourists the opportunity to visit us for a short break and help boost our economy”.

Should Auckland stay in Alert Level 3 for longer, Air New Zealand will look at extending these Northland services.

The schedule for the Whangarei – Wellington flights between 29 September – 5 October is as follows:

Departure Time Arrival Time 
Auckland 11:15 Whangarei 12:55 
Whangarei 12:25 Wellington 14:00 
Wellington 15:05 Whangarei 16:40 
Whangarei 17:10 Auckland 17:45 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Air New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Reserve Bank: A least regrets approach to uncertainty

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua makes decisions about official interest rates in a way that is robust in the face of uncertainty about the economy, Reserve Bank Assistant Governor Christian Hawkesby says in a speech published today*... More>>




Shocking Stuff: Lower Income Areas Paying More For Power

Analysis from Consumer NZ and Powerswitch has found major differences in electricity pricing depending on where you live, with those in lower income areas being hit the hardest... More>>



Science Media Centre: Understanding DDoS cyber attacks – Expert Reaction
Cyber attacks have hit several New Zealand organisations this month, disrupting their online services. The Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks were the same kind of cyber attack that affected the NZX around this time last year... More>>



Statistics: GDP rises in the June 2021 quarter
Gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 2.8 percent in the June 2021 quarter, following a 1.4 percent increase in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. June 2021 quarter GDP was 4.3 percent higher when compared with the December 2019 quarter... More>>


Energy-from-waste: $350 Million Plant To Deliver Renewable Energy Considered
Investigations have begun into the viability of building an Energy-from-Waste plant that will safely convert 350,000 tonnes of waste, that would otherwise be dumped into South Island landfills annually, into renewable electricity... More>>

Olam: Confirms plans for commissioning of NZ dairy plant

OFI, a global leader in natural and sustainable food ingredient solutions, today confirmed plans to develop a new dairy processing facility at Tokoroa. It is now taking expressions of interest from potential farmer suppliers, employees, contractors, and general trade suppliers... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 