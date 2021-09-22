Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Owner Of Wakefield And Bowen Private Hospitals Seeks To Buy Pulse Health

Wednesday, 22 September 2021, 9:51 am
Press Release: Commerce Commission


The Commerce Commission has received an application from Pacific 2021 Bidco NZ Limited (Pacific 2021) seeking clearance to acquire 100% of the shares in Pulse Health NZ Limited (Pulse) from Healthe Care Australia Pty Ltd (Healthe Care).

Companies related to Pacific 2021 have ownership interests in a number of healthcare operations including Bowen Hospital and Wakefield Hospital in Wellington. Pulse operates the Boulcott Hospital in Wellington.

The application for clearance includes an undertaking from Pacific 2021 to divest the Boulcott Hospital.

A public version of the clearance application is available on the Commission’s case register.

Background
Pacific 2021 is part-owned by investment funds managed by Pacific Equity Partners Pty Ltd (PEP), an Australian private equity fund manager. One of these funds part owns the Evolution Healthcare Group (Evolution), which wholly owns Bowen Hospital and Wakefield Hospital in Wellington and has ownership interests in several other healthcare operations in New Zealand and Australia.

Healthe Care is a subsidiary of Luye Medical Group Co. Ltd and operates 17 surgical hospitals and day surgery centres around Australia (through Healthe Care Surgical Holdings Pty Ltd), as well as the Boulcott Hospital in Wellington (through Pulse).

We will give clearance to a proposed merger if we are satisfied that the merger is unlikely to have the effect of substantially lessening competition in a market. In giving clearance, the Commission may accept a written undertaking from the Applicant to dispose of assets or shares.

Further information explaining how the Commission assesses a merger application is available on our website.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Commerce Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Reserve Bank: A least regrets approach to uncertainty

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua makes decisions about official interest rates in a way that is robust in the face of uncertainty about the economy, Reserve Bank Assistant Governor Christian Hawkesby says in a speech published today*... More>>




Shocking Stuff: Lower Income Areas Paying More For Power

Analysis from Consumer NZ and Powerswitch has found major differences in electricity pricing depending on where you live, with those in lower income areas being hit the hardest... More>>



Science Media Centre: Understanding DDoS cyber attacks – Expert Reaction
Cyber attacks have hit several New Zealand organisations this month, disrupting their online services. The Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks were the same kind of cyber attack that affected the NZX around this time last year... More>>



Statistics: GDP rises in the June 2021 quarter
Gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 2.8 percent in the June 2021 quarter, following a 1.4 percent increase in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. June 2021 quarter GDP was 4.3 percent higher when compared with the December 2019 quarter... More>>


Energy-from-waste: $350 Million Plant To Deliver Renewable Energy Considered
Investigations have begun into the viability of building an Energy-from-Waste plant that will safely convert 350,000 tonnes of waste, that would otherwise be dumped into South Island landfills annually, into renewable electricity... More>>

Olam: Confirms plans for commissioning of NZ dairy plant

OFI, a global leader in natural and sustainable food ingredient solutions, today confirmed plans to develop a new dairy processing facility at Tokoroa. It is now taking expressions of interest from potential farmer suppliers, employees, contractors, and general trade suppliers... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 