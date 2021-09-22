Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Want To Know Where To Get The Best Car Insurance Deal?

Wednesday, 22 September 2021, 10:14 am
Press Release: Canstar

Canstar’s inaugural Car Insurer of the Year Award has revealed what every car owner wants to know: Where to get the best value and features for insurance to protect one of your most expensive assets - your car.

And the answer, according to Canstar’s bespoke award methodology and customer feedback, is Tower Insurance!

Tower won the year’s top Car Insurer of the Year Award, and also scooped an Outstanding Value Award alongside its partner brand Trade Me. AMP Wealth Management also won an Outstanding Value Award.

Jose George, Canstar New Zealand General Manager, said the awards were created to recognise outstanding value in an industry where consumers could be less willing buyers.

“Consumers say they are often reluctant to spend on insurance, so we wanted to recognise excellence in the field, and in turn support Kiwis in making good choices for their budgets and needs.”

The Car Insurer of the Year Award reflects the analysis of Canstar’s expert rating team, based on its proprietary methodology considering cost and features, along with feedback from customers. The Outstanding Value Award is based on price and features.

Across the two awards, Tower was found by the Canstar team to offer a “high level of cover” for a “competitive premium”. Customers had also reported very high levels of satisfaction around value for money, ease of claim and comprehensiveness of cover.

Canstar’s research showed Tower offered better value for money than the market average across every age group. Beyond that, Tower has adapted rapidly to changing customer needs and offers products that are in high demand, such as cover for electric vehicles.

Blair Turnbull, Tower’s Chief Executive Officer, said during the past couple of years Tower has simplified its product suite even further to keep pace with changing customer lifestyles.

“Insurance should be easy. So we’ve simplified everything from getting quotes quickly to understanding what’s in your policy, making claims and managing policies online. Our customers also enjoy innovative benefits and services, including remote assessment, roadside assistance for EVs, priority repair appointments, two years’ full replacement on new cars, and discounts for bundling policies.

“Tower is also committed to developing a safe driving environment for all Kiwi drivers. So our customers can use the Go Carma app to track their driving habits and be rewarded with lower excesses for driving safely. Our digital-first approaches have been immensely popular with our customers and we believe Tower is on track to reinventing the insurance industry to help Kiwis when they need it the most.”

According to Mr George, “Tower proved itself an absolute standout in the industry. Its customers are very happy with every aspect of the insurance, and the Tower team should be very proud of what it has achieved.”

AMP Wealth Management and Trade Me, which both won Outstanding Value Awards, were also recognised for their excellence in the field.

The Canstar team found AMP Wealth Management performed strongly on features such as the benefits it offered in the event a car was stolen or in an accident. Trade Me, meanwhile, offered competitive premiums across a range of risk levels and a range of cover inclusions.

Jeff Ruscoe, Chief Client Officer at AMP Wealth Management, said, “This is great recognition from Canstar and our clients on the excellent value of our offer. We continue, along with our partner Vero, to strive to provide clients with quality insurance at a price that allows them to make other choices within their budgets.”

Head of Trade Me Insurance Jeremy Wade said, “Every day over 670,000 Kiwis visit Trade Me to find the things they want and need. As New Zealand's largest vehicle selling market, we're committed to meeting Kiwis' individual insurance needs and making it as easy as possible for them to protect the cars they love."

