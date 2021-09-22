Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Sexsi Toys - New Zealand’s Latest Adult Sex Toy Store Opening - A Lockdown Success

Wednesday, 22 September 2021, 12:03 pm
Press Release: Sexsi Toys

Sexsi Toys had a rough ride with their store opening in the middle of a covid lockdown in New Zealand, however it turned out to be a lockdown success for the female entrepreneur Kelly Ashlen.

“We were worried when we heard the news that Auckland and the rest of NZ was going to go into another level 4 lockdown but decided to move all of our efforts online and push through. Our plan was to open stores in early September, but we ended up having a ‘digital’ launch party and it turned out to be a big success.

I think that due to so many people wanting a bit of fun while being cooped up at home has helped us a lot with the launch. While we may or may not open our physical locations due to this, I’m thankful that I could continue on in some form and still follow my dreams. We are still working hard to get all of our products up on our website but we expect to see big growth over the next few years and I’m super excited to see where this takes us.”

Sexsi Toys is an adult sex toy store that sells a range of sex toys for all needs and desires. Shop from a wide range of adult toys and products including vibrators, dildos, massagers, and a wide selection of beautiful sexy lingerie and costumes.

Find pleasure and intimacy, or take a journey of discovery to feel great and have fun doing it with Sexsi Toys.

