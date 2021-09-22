Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Mobility As A Service Market (2019–2023) To Be More Than US$ 550 Bn, With CAGR Value Of 31.5%, Says MarketResearch.Biz

Wednesday, 22 September 2021, 4:41 pm
Press Release: WiredRelease

MarketResearch.biz announces publication of its most recently generated research report titled, “Global Mobility as a Service Market by Type (Public and Private), by Application (Below 25 Years Old, 25-40 Years Old, and Above 40 Years Old), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa) Forecast to 2028.”, which offers a holistic view of the global mobility as a service market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market.

The global mobility as a service market is expected to value at more than US$ 45 Bn in 2019 and is expected to register a CAGR of 31.5%. The first five-year cumulative revenue (2019–2023) is projected to be more than US$ 550 Bn, which is expected to increase relatively over the latter part of the five-year forecast period.

Mobility-as-a-Service, also known as Transportation-as-a-Service (TaaS), and the key concept behind MaaS is to offer travelers mobility solutions based on their travel needs. It can be reffered as a shifting trend from personally-owned vehicles as a mode of transportation towards mobility solutions as a service offered by various companies or agencies.

Get a Sample Copy Of Mobility As A Service Market Research Report Here: https://marketresearch.biz/report/mobility-as-a-service-market/request-sample/

Global Mobility as a Service Market: Market Dynamics

Major factor driving growth of the global mobility as a service market is increasing adoption of smartphones with 3G and 4G compatibility and an increasing number of apps, including apps used for booking cabs. In addition, rapidly growing transportation and telecommunication industry in various developed and developing countries, increasing initiatives by governments for promoting shift towards digitalization, and increasing preference for cashless payment and online transactions are some of the other factors expected to drive growth revenue of the global mobility as a service market. Moreover, increasing number of accidents due to driving under the influence of alcohol is expected to lead to higher demand for MaaS among individuals.

Rapid developments in information technology sector have created potential opportunities to transform current transportation network into more efficient and user-friendly system and this is expected to drive growth of the target market over next 10 years.

Global Mobility as a Service Market: Market Forecast

The comprehensive research report comprises a complete forecast of the global mobility as a service market based on factors affecting the market and their impact in the foreseeable future. According to the forecast projections, revenue from the global mobility as a service market is expected to register a CAGR of 31.5% over the forecast period.

Global Mobility as a Service Market: Segmental Snapshot

The market report has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. The type segment includes < below 25 years old, 25-40 years old, and above 40 years old. The application segment includes public and private. The region includes the North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

By Type: The private segment is expected to register highest CAGR of over 30% over the next 10 years

By Application: The 25-40 years old segment is expected to register highest CAGR of over 31% over the forecast period in the global market

By Region: The market in Asia Pacific is expected to register highest CAGR of over 34.8% in global mobility as a service market

Request Here For The Covid-19 Impact Analysis: https://marketresearch.biz/report/mobility-as-a-service-market/covid-19-impact/

Global Mobility as a Service Market: Competitive Analysis

The research report on the global mobility as a service market includes profiles of some of the major companies such as Uber Technologies Inc., Didi Chuxing Technology Co., Ltd., Lyft Inc., Gett, Inc., Mytaxi, Ola Cabs, BlaBlaCar, Careem, Careem, Kakao Corp., Addison Lee Limited, MERU Cabs, Via Transportation Inc., Yandex N.V. (Yandex.Taxi), LeCab SAS, Ingogo PTY LTD, Flywheel Software, Inc., Easy Taxi Serviços Ltd., and Gocatch.

The Global Mobility as a Service Market: Global Industry, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2028 report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global mobility as a service market for 2018–2028.

Top Related Reports:

Artificial Intelligence As A Service Market

Automation-As-A-Service Market

Analytics-As-A-Service Market

Business Process As A Service (BPaaS) Market

About MarketResearch.biz:

MarketResearch.biz is a specialized market research, analytics, and solutions company, offering strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions. We are a team of dedicated and impassioned individuals, who believe strongly in giving our very best to what we do and we never back down from any challenge. MarketResearch.biz offers services such as data mining, information management, and revenue enhancement solutions and suggestions. We cater to industries, individuals, and organizations across the globe, and deliver our offerings in the shortest possible turnaround time.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from WiredRelease on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


BNZ: Consumer Card Spending Climbing Out Of Delta Lockdown
New data from Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) shows card spending is heading back towards pre-delta lockdown levels. Spending on BNZ credit, debit and Eftpos cards has bounced back over the last three weeks and is now 14 per cent below the pre-delta lockdown average... More>>


Reserve Bank: A least regrets approach to uncertainty

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua makes decisions about official interest rates in a way that is robust in the face of uncertainty about the economy, Reserve Bank Assistant Governor Christian Hawkesby says in a speech published today*... More>>




Shocking Stuff: Lower Income Areas Paying More For Power

Analysis from Consumer NZ and Powerswitch has found major differences in electricity pricing depending on where you live, with those in lower income areas being hit the hardest... More>>



Statistics: GDP rises in the June 2021 quarter
Gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 2.8 percent in the June 2021 quarter, following a 1.4 percent increase in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. June 2021 quarter GDP was 4.3 percent higher when compared with the December 2019 quarter... More>>


Energy-from-waste: $350 Million Plant To Deliver Renewable Energy Considered
Investigations have begun into the viability of building an Energy-from-Waste plant that will safely convert 350,000 tonnes of waste, that would otherwise be dumped into South Island landfills annually, into renewable electricity... More>>

Olam: Confirms plans for commissioning of NZ dairy plant

OFI, a global leader in natural and sustainable food ingredient solutions, today confirmed plans to develop a new dairy processing facility at Tokoroa. It is now taking expressions of interest from potential farmer suppliers, employees, contractors, and general trade suppliers... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 