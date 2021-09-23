Say Hey To Hey Hey

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Thursday, 23 September 2021, 12:12 pm
Press Release: Moa Brewing Company

Here to shake-up the popular RTD market is the latest brand of health-conscious RTD Cocktails, Hey Hey.

On shelves soon are two fun, fresh flavours - Gin, Cloudy Pink Grapefruit and Tonic and Vodka, Peach, Nectarine and Soda.

These RTD cocktails are made up of premium fruit flavours, are low in sugar and contain no artificial colours, flavours, sweeteners or preservatives.

Hey Hey is the first new brand from MOA Brewing Co. in a bid to expand the company’s reach into new categories and drinkers, following the management buyout by Stephen and Mike Smith earlier this year.

Stephen Smith, MOA Managing Director, says the RTD market is going from strength to strength and MOA is excited to add to the offering with two unique and delicious options.

“It was a key focus of ours to introduce exciting flavour combinations to the RTD market to help stand out from the crowd, and also product that is NZ family owned and operated in a market full of internationally owned brands.

“We’re launching Hey Hey just in time to be enjoyed as the weather warms and hopefully our social calendars fill up again, safely of course.”

Hey Hey’s bright, bold packaging is sure to set the brand apart from an impressive line-up of ready-to-drink cocktails already available.

Hey Hey is another addition to MOA’s exclusive partnership with Foodstuffs, with the drinks exclusively stocked in Liquorland and Henry’s stores nationwide and across their key wholesale channels of Gilmours and Trents.

Both Hey Hey flavours are available in-stores next week across the country (click & collect for Aucklanders), sold in 330ml 10 packs. RRP: $27.99.

www.drinkheyhey.com

@DrinkHeyHey on Instagram

