Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Fast-food Flood Shows Covid-Washing In Action

Thursday, 23 September 2021, 1:35 pm
Press Release: Health Coalition Aotearoa

The ethics of ‘Covid-washing’ advertising tactics which began in 2020 are being called into question by new research and Health Coalition Aotearoa Board Chair Professor Boyd Swinburn.

A study by the University of Auckland's School of Population Health, in partnership with Healthy Auckland Together, revealed 27 per cent of social media posts from fast-food outlets referenced the pandemic in their marketing messages.

Posts referencing the pandemic spiked just as Level 4 restrictions were about to lift in April 2020, and the same playbook has been used again during this lockdown.

"Covid-washing is a marketing tactic where brands align their products with the pandemic response in a bid to enhance their image," one of the study’s author from The University of Auckland Dr Sarah Gerritsen said.

"It preys on loneliness, anxiety and the desire the help our communities during the lockdown.

"The encouragement of overconsumption of unhealthy products for comfort and support is part of this strategy. So too are sharing photos of front-line workers receiving branded products. This is happening globally as brands capitalise on the pandemic for profit, at the expense of our health."

Gerritsen's study showed brands engaged in Covid-washing included Domino's Pizza, McDonalds, and V energy drinks, which used memes of the Prime Minister’s 1pm briefings to sell sugary beverages. McDonalds even used Father’s Day ‘vouchers’ akin to an IOU - a tactic which involves children via their families.

Professor Swinburn says he is concerned about children’s exposure in particular to this kind of marketing.

"Junk food companies have done a stellar job of associating Alert Level 3 with consuming their products. Adults have the choice today to buy takeaways food from big global brands or support local retailers.

"It’s not acceptable that there is no regulation of kids being hammered by hyped-up harmful marketing, on tv, radio and online when they are stuck at home in lockdown.

"It’s time the Government took a long hard look at the data and decided whether they still want their Covid public health controls to be equated with K-fry."

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Health Coalition Aotearoa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


BNZ: Consumer Card Spending Climbing Out Of Delta Lockdown
New data from Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) shows card spending is heading back towards pre-delta lockdown levels. Spending on BNZ credit, debit and Eftpos cards has bounced back over the last three weeks and is now 14 per cent below the pre-delta lockdown average... More>>


Reserve Bank: A least regrets approach to uncertainty

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua makes decisions about official interest rates in a way that is robust in the face of uncertainty about the economy, Reserve Bank Assistant Governor Christian Hawkesby says in a speech published today*... More>>




Shocking Stuff: Lower Income Areas Paying More For Power

Analysis from Consumer NZ and Powerswitch has found major differences in electricity pricing depending on where you live, with those in lower income areas being hit the hardest... More>>



Statistics: GDP rises in the June 2021 quarter
Gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 2.8 percent in the June 2021 quarter, following a 1.4 percent increase in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. June 2021 quarter GDP was 4.3 percent higher when compared with the December 2019 quarter... More>>


Energy-from-waste: $350 Million Plant To Deliver Renewable Energy Considered
Investigations have begun into the viability of building an Energy-from-Waste plant that will safely convert 350,000 tonnes of waste, that would otherwise be dumped into South Island landfills annually, into renewable electricity... More>>

Olam: Confirms plans for commissioning of NZ dairy plant

OFI, a global leader in natural and sustainable food ingredient solutions, today confirmed plans to develop a new dairy processing facility at Tokoroa. It is now taking expressions of interest from potential farmer suppliers, employees, contractors, and general trade suppliers... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 