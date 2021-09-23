Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Bioinformatics Driven By Growing Application In Drug Discovery & Development, Forensics Analysis, Antibiotics Resistance

Thursday, 23 September 2021, 4:07 pm
Press Release: WiredRelease

MarketResearch.biz delivers in-depth insights on the global bioinformatics market in its upcoming report titled, “Global Bioinformatics Market Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2027”. The report offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global bioinformatics market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2027. The report offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the global bioinformatics market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global bioinformatics market report has been segmented on the basis of services, application, sector, and region.

Bioinformatics is use of information technology in biotechnology for data storage, data warehousing, and analyzing DNA sequence. Bioinformatics is an interdisciplinary field that develops and improves upon methods for storing, retrieving, organizing, and analyzing biological data.

The major factor driving growth of the global bioinformatics market is growing application of bioinformatics in drug discovery and development, forensics analysis, antibiotics resistance, etc. In addition, increasing data owing to development of new personalized medicines and clinical diagnostics, and rising need of integrated systems in study of proteomics and genomics are other factors expected to fuel growth of the global bioinformatics market.

Get a Sample Copy Of Bioinformatics Market Research Report Here: https://marketresearch.biz/report/bioinformatics-market/request-sample/

However, lack of professional workforce in bioinformatics is a major factor hampering growth of the global bioinformatics market. Additionally, lack of appropriate infrastructure in developing economies and high cost are other challenges expected to hamper growth of the global bioinformatics market.

North America market dominates the global bioinformatics market and accounts for largest market share in terms of revenue as compared to that of markets in other regions. This is attributed to well-developed application segment such as microbial genome, gene therapy, waste cleanup, and climate change studies, etc. The market in Europe accounts for second largest revenue share contribution to the global bioinformatics market followed by the markets in Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa respectively. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to witness fastest growth in terms of revenue, owing to rising assistance of bioinformatics in clinical diagnostic and development new medicines, and rising government initiatives towards development of integrated bioinformatics systems in emerging economies in the region.

Global Bioinformatics Market Segmentation:

Global bioinformatics markets segmentation, by services:

  • Knowledge Management Tools
  • Bioinformatics Platforms
  • Bioinformatics Services

Global Bioinformatics market segmentation, by applications:

  • Transcriptomic
  • Proteomics
  • Genomics
  • Others

Global bioinformatics market segmentation, by sectors:

  • Medical Bioinformatics
  • Animal Bioinformatics
  • Agriculture Bioinformatics
  • Others

Global bioinformatics market segmentation, by region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa

Request Here For The Covid-19 Impact Analysis: https://marketresearch.biz/report/bioinformatics-market/covid-19-impact/

Key Players:

  • Illumina, Inc.
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
  • QIAGEN N.V.
  • Agilent Technologies, Inc.
  • Affymetrix Inc.
  • 3rd Millennium, Inc.
  • Biomax Informatics AG
  • DNAnexus, Inc.
  • Waters Corporation

Top Related Reports:

Bioinformatics Services Market

Medical Microbiology Testing Technologies Market

Microbiology Testing Market

Automated Microbiology Market

Orthobiology Market

About MarketResearch.biz:

MarketResearch.biz is a specialized market research, analytics, and solutions company, offering strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions. We are a team of dedicated and impassioned individuals, who believe strongly in giving our very best to what we do and we never back down from any challenge. MarketResearch.biz offers services such as data mining, information management, and revenue enhancement solutions and suggestions. We cater to industries, individuals, and organizations across the globe, and deliver our offerings in the shortest possible turnaround time.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from WiredRelease on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Amazon: AWS To Open Data Centres In New Zealand

Today, Amazon Web Services (AWS), announced plans to open an infrastructure region in Aotearoa New Zealand in 2024. The new AWS Asia Pacific (Auckland) Region will consist of three Availability Zones (AZs) and join the existing 81 Availability Zones across 25 geographic AWS Regions at launch... More>>

ALSO:


BNZ: Consumer Card Spending Climbing Out Of Delta Lockdown
New data from Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) shows card spending is heading back towards pre-delta lockdown levels. Spending on BNZ credit, debit and Eftpos cards has bounced back over the last three weeks and is now 14 per cent below the pre-delta lockdown average... More>>


Reserve Bank: A least regrets approach to uncertainty

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua makes decisions about official interest rates in a way that is robust in the face of uncertainty about the economy, Reserve Bank Assistant Governor Christian Hawkesby says in a speech published today*... More>>

Fonterra: Completes reset, announces annual results and long-term growth plan out to 2030

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited today announced a strong set of results for the 2021 financial year, reflected in a final Farmgate Milk Price of $7.54, normalised earnings per share of 34 cents and a final dividend of 15 cents... More>>


Statistics: GDP rises in the June 2021 quarter
Gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 2.8 percent in the June 2021 quarter, following a 1.4 percent increase in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. June 2021 quarter GDP was 4.3 percent higher when compared with the December 2019 quarter... More>>


Energy-from-waste: $350 Million Plant To Deliver Renewable Energy Considered
Investigations have begun into the viability of building an Energy-from-Waste plant that will safely convert 350,000 tonnes of waste, that would otherwise be dumped into South Island landfills annually, into renewable electricity... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 