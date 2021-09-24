Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Assessment A Step Forward For Central Otago Airport

Friday, 24 September 2021, 10:26 am
Press Release: Christchurch Airport

Christchurch Airport has released a preliminary aeronautical assessment of its site in Tarras.

The assessment was undertaken with aviation consultancy Airbiz with the support of technical specialists.

The key finding is that the site is able to support an airfield with a single runway of at least 2.2 kilometres, although more detailed analysis is required.

Project Director Michael Singleton says the preliminary assessment is simply a small step forward for the project.

“The findings are encouraging but they’re not final. This assessment has given us the confidence to undertake the next stage of more detailed analysis to determine a preferred single runway alignment.”

The assessment identifies two potential runway alignments – one aligning to the Lindis Valley and Lake Dunstan, the other to the Hawea Valley and Lake Dunstan.

“This initial assessment shows both options enable safe and efficient operation of various aircraft types, including new generation narrow and widebody jets, freight, turboprop and small passenger aircraft.”

The site could enable a longer runway of up to 3km but more analysis is needed to confirm this.

“A single 2.2km runway would be able to serve all of New Zealand’s domestic routes and some short-haul international destinations such as Australia and parts of the Pacific,” says Michael Singleton.

“In general, a longer runway creates more opportunity for the region it serves because it enables businesses and people to connect with more destinations. Our job is to think long-term and identify what opportunities this site could deliver well into the future,” says Michael Singleton.

The preliminary assessment also found both alignments enable aircraft to connect to existing flightpaths and have similar emissions profiles.

“Assessing carbon performance is important. Sustainability is embedded into the way Christchurch Airport operates and any new airport would have to demonstrate how it fits in New Zealand’s low-carbon future to get the required planning and operating approvals,” says Michael Singleton.

“The assessment shows the site is suitable for the latest navigation and airfield technology which improve safety and fuel economy and reduce emissions.”

Noise impacts are yet to be technically analysed in detail, but the assessment contains illustrative noise profiles from a single aircraft movement on both alignments.

“While the lighter population of the area may lower the overall impact, we are committed to identifying and finding solutions,” says Michael Singleton.

As well as assessing impacts, the next phase of airspace analysis will be aimed at validating and refining the outcomes of the preliminary assessment. This will take between 6 and 9 months at which time the airport expects to be able to identify its preferred runway alignment.

Michael Singleton says the project’s Planning and Validation phase is expected to run to 2023.

“We have a number of interconnected and complex studies to undertake during this phase. It won’t be until they’re completed that we can make a decision on whether to take the project into the next phase – getting the required operational and planning approvals. In the meantime, we will continue sharing what we learn with those interested in the project.”

Details of the preliminary aeronautical assessment can be downloaded from the project’s website: www.centralotagoairport.co.nz

Background Information

Christchurch Airport is the international gateway to the South Island and a major driver of the South Island regional economy.

The airport has been named by travellers as one of the world’s best airports and is consistently rated by an independent international quarterly travellers’ survey as the best airport in Australia and New Zealand.

Before Covid-19, Christchurch Airport welcomed 11 airline partners, all of whom have indicated they will return when the New Zealand border re-opens.

The airport has achieved strong growth, having posted record passenger and financial results since the Canterbury earthquakes, and in FY2021 was one of few airports worldwide to report increased revenue and profits – in spite of the global pandemic. During the same financial year, the airport became the first in the world to achieve Level 4 decarbonisation accreditation under the Airports Council International program.

Christchurch Airport is owned 75% by Christchurch City Holdings Limited and 25% by the Crown.

Visit christchurchairport.co.nz for more information.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Christchurch Airport on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Amazon: AWS To Open Data Centres In New Zealand

Today, Amazon Web Services (AWS), announced plans to open an infrastructure region in Aotearoa New Zealand in 2024. The new AWS Asia Pacific (Auckland) Region will consist of three Availability Zones (AZs) and join the existing 81 Availability Zones across 25 geographic AWS Regions at launch... More>>

ALSO:


BNZ: Consumer Card Spending Climbing Out Of Delta Lockdown
New data from Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) shows card spending is heading back towards pre-delta lockdown levels. Spending on BNZ credit, debit and Eftpos cards has bounced back over the last three weeks and is now 14 per cent below the pre-delta lockdown average... More>>


Reserve Bank: A least regrets approach to uncertainty

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua makes decisions about official interest rates in a way that is robust in the face of uncertainty about the economy, Reserve Bank Assistant Governor Christian Hawkesby says in a speech published today*... More>>

Fonterra: Completes reset, announces annual results and long-term growth plan out to 2030

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited today announced a strong set of results for the 2021 financial year, reflected in a final Farmgate Milk Price of $7.54, normalised earnings per share of 34 cents and a final dividend of 15 cents... More>>


Statistics: GDP rises in the June 2021 quarter
Gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 2.8 percent in the June 2021 quarter, following a 1.4 percent increase in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. June 2021 quarter GDP was 4.3 percent higher when compared with the December 2019 quarter... More>>


Energy-from-waste: $350 Million Plant To Deliver Renewable Energy Considered
Investigations have begun into the viability of building an Energy-from-Waste plant that will safely convert 350,000 tonnes of waste, that would otherwise be dumped into South Island landfills annually, into renewable electricity... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 