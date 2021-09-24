Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Holiday Records Partners With Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles

Friday, 24 September 2021, 2:14 pm
Press Release: Volkswagen NZ

Volkswagen New Zealand is excited to announce its latest brand ambassador, vinyl record pressers Holiday Records.

Holiday Records is New Zealand’s only vinyl record pressing plant co-founded by Joel Woods and Ben Wallace, who brought the practice back to New Zealand for the first time since the 1980s and believe that ‘Music is better on vinyl. Life is better on Holiday.’

Head of Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles Kevin Richards says they are thrilled to partner with Holiday Records to put a ‘spin’ on the Commercial Vehicles ambassador line-up.

“Holiday Records epitomises Volkswagen’s love for quality, heritage, and the constant innovation of originality, making for a perfect partnership.”

Much like their records do, the Holiday Records crew is ‘getting around’ in the 2021 Volkswagen Caddy Cargo – ideally nimble and practical for their inner city needs of a van that drives like a car with the storage capacity required for picking up record making supplies and delivering the finished records to shrink wrappers and clients.

Holiday Records joins fellow Commercial Vehicles’ ambassadors Surfing New Zealand and the IHC Calf & Rural Scheme.

