BNZ Launches ‘Get A Vaccine, Give A Vaccine’ With UNICEF Aotearoa

Friday, 24 September 2021, 3:23 pm
Press Release: BNZ

Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) has teamed up with UNICEF Aotearoa to encourage vaccinations in New Zealand and support UNICEF’s partnership with the COVAX facility – providing vaccines for low and mid-income countries, including Fiji and Papua New Guinea.

Through the Get a Vaccine, Give a Vaccine campaign, BNZ will fund a full COVID-19 vaccine in low -income countries including Fiji and Papua New Guinea for every BNZ staff member who is vaccinated.

BNZ Chief People Officer, Brigid Gibson, says, “We’re thrilled to be working with UNICEF Aotearoa to help lift vaccination rates in New Zealand and increase access to vaccines for our closest Pacific neighbours.

“We’re fortunate to live in a country that has free and easy access to vaccines, but this isn’t the case elsewhere. Fiji and Papua New Guinea for example have been hit particularly hard by the pandemic and we want to do our part to get more vaccines to more people in countries like these.

“It’s crucial we all do what we can to lift vaccination rates. BNZ is committed to doing its bit, we’re providing time off for our people to get vaccinated and by teaming up with UNICEF Aotearoa we will help lift the vaccination numbers in other countries too,” she says.

