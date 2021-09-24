Biosurgery Market Key Factors Are Increasing Adoption To Treat Wounds And Spinal Injuries

MarketResearch.biz delivers in-depth insights on the global bio-surgery market in its upcoming report titled, “Global Biosurgery Market Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Threats, Trends, Applications, and Growth Forecast to 2027”. The report offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global biosurgery market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2027. The report offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the global biosurgery market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global biosurgery market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, application, and region.

Bio-surgery is a surgical technique used to heal wounds with help of maggots. It is also used when a person is infected with bugs which are resistant to antibiotics. Biosurgery is also known as larva therapy or maggot therapy. Green bottle larvae are most commonly used for these type of surgeries. These maggots are applied on wounds when they are few millimeters in length. Usually the maggots are placed on the wounds for up-to three or four days.

Increasing adoption of bio-surgery in the treatment of wounds especially for diabetic patients, and in the treatment of spinal injuries are key factors driving the growth of the global biosurgery market. In addition, bio-surgeries are also used to help stop blood flow from damaged vessels, and disinfect wounds which are major factors expected to fuel growth to the global bio-surgery market.

However, high cost of surgery is a key factor restraining the growth of the global bio-surgery market. Additionally, lack of awareness among people, low preference among the general population for bio-surgeries, and government regulations in certain countries are some major factors expected to hamper the growth of the global bio-surgery market over the forecast period.

Moreover, owing to rise in sport and spine related injuries preference to bio-surgery treatment is increasing. This is a major trend evident in the market.

North America is a dominant player in the global biosurgery market and accounts for highest market share in terms of revenue as compared to that of markets in other regions. This can be attributed to the well-developed healthcare industry, presence of leading medical diagnostics centers, and increasing incidence of neuro and spine injuries in the region. The market in Europe accounted for second-highest revenue share contribution in the global biosurgery market followed by markets in Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa respectively. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to have fastest growth in terms of revenue, owing to rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries.

Global Biosurgery Market Segmentation:

Global biosurgery market segmentation by product type:

Anti-adhesive agent

Hemostatic agent

Global biosurgery market segmentation by application:

Orthopedic surgery

Neuro spine surgery

Global biosurgery market segmentation by region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Players:

Atrium Medical Corporation

Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International Inc.

R. Bard, Inc.

Cryolife, Inc.

Hemostasis, LLC

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Sanofi

Stryker

