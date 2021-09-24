‘5-Star’ Safety Rating For The Isuzu MU-X

The Isuzu MU-X has today been awarded the maximum 5-star safety rating from independent vehicle safety authority, ANCAP.

The safety performance of the seven-seat Isuzu MU-X follows closely on the heels of its partner model, the Isuzu D-Max, with both Isuzu models now carrying a 5-star safety rating having scored well across all four key areas of ANCAP assessment.

“The MU-X takes advantage of the safety features already demonstrated in the D-Max, and its pleasing to see this strong performance carried over into the Large SUV segment,” said ANCAP Chief Executive Officer, Carla Hoorweg.

“Safety is a must for those in the market for a seven-seat family vehicle, and the MU-X provides a safe choice for active families.”

In the official ANCAP statement announcing the maximum 5-star safety rating result, ANCAP commended the all-new MU-X for its standard inclusion of a full suite of airbags, driver monitoring system and intelligent seat belt reminders for all seating positions across all three rows.

ANCAP's 5-star rating announcement comes shortly after the all-new MU-X went on sale throughout the Isuzu Utes New Zealand dealer network in August.

Isuzu Utes New Zealand General Manager Sam Wallers says, “With the all-new MU-X sporting the same comprehensive suite of active and passive safety equipment as the new generation D-Max, expectations were high for the MU-X. We’re proud that this ANCAP announcement reaffirms our commitment to safety with both our MU-X and D-Max models having achieved the maximum 5-star safety rating.”

Due to the similarities between the two models, many of the test results obtained through testing of the D-Max last year were able to be carried across to the MU-X, with supplementary testing conducted where the MU-X’s design and safety performance was likely to differ.

The MU-X was subject to a fresh frontal offset (MPDB) test which revealed a score of 87 percent for Adult Occupant Protection with improved protection offered to the chest and upper legs of the driver and chest and lower legs of the front passenger. This score is among one of the highest scores awarded by ANCAP.

As a firm favourite amongst families with young children, the all-new MU-X is fitted with three seatback mounted tether points to accommodate three Child Restraint Seats (CRS) across the middle row, with compatibility for two ISOFIX CSR seats. All seats—including the third row—feature a seatbelt monitoring system, which relays if a passenger is not buckled up. The All-New MU-X recorded a score of 85 percent for Child Occupant Protection.

Expanding their testing and protocol regime to cover a broader range of likely scenarios, in late-2020 ANCAP revised their assessment criteria to better focus on real-world incidents, active safety assist technologies and pedestrian and cyclist safety; as part of the updated Vulnerable Road User Protection score.

Cyclist and pedestrian safety is often a shortfall of large SUVs, but with the high and flat bonnet design, the MU-X provided good protection during the assessment, with the MU-X scoring 69 percent for Vulnerable Road User Protection.

With a focus on preventing a road incident in the first instance through advanced technology, the MU-X is one of the few SUVs on market equipped with AEB with Turn Assist—with the system designed to autonomously brake at intersections to avoid driving into the path of an oncoming vehicle—a valuable assistance system that in part contributed to the Isuzu MU-X recording a score of 84 percent for Safety Assist.

Available from Isuzu Utes NZ dealerships now, all-new Isuzu MU-X is equipped with the full suite of standardised safety and driver assistance technologies that has earned its place as one of the safest SUVs in its class, with a maximum 5-star ANCAP safety rating.

