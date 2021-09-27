Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Lithium Ion Battery Market Research Analysis With Trends, Challenges And Opportunities To 2030

Monday, 27 September 2021, 5:45 pm
Press Release: WiredRelease

MarketResearch.Biz delivers in-depth insights on the global lithium ion battery market in its upcoming report titled, “Global Lithium Ion Battery Market Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast: 2018 to 2027”.

This report is based on synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information gathered regarding the target market from various sources. Our analysts have the information and data and gained insights using a mix of primary and secondary research efforts with the primary objective to provide a holistic view of the market. In addition, an in-house study has been made of the global economic conditions and other economic indicators and factors to assess their respective impact on the market historically, as well as the current impact in order to make informed forecasts about the scenarios in future.

Lithium-ion batteries are rechargeable batteries having high energy density. It is mostly used in consumer electronics. Lithium-ion batteries mainly consist of four components which includes anode, cathode, electrolyte, and separator. Lithium-ion batteries are used in various industrial applications, as it reduces greenhouse gas emissions. High energy efficiency of this batteries, allows its use in various electric grid applications, which includes – improving quality of energy harvested from wind, solar, geo-thermal and other renewable sources, thus contributing to their more widespread use and building an energy-sustainable economy.

Increasing government funding in grid installations is in turn expected to create demand for lithium-ion batteries thereby, supporting growth of the global lithium ion battery market over the forecast period. In addition, rising demand for smart devices and other electronic products across the globe is expected to drive the growth of the global lithium ion battery market over the forecast period. Various advantages of lithium-ion batteries over the conventional batteries which includes reduced weight and ease of handling is other factor expected to support growth of the target market.

Market in Asia Pacific dominates the global lithium ion battery market in terms of revenue contribution as compared to that of markets in other regions. Growing demand for lithium ion battery in various applications such as automotive, consumer electronics especially in China, India, and Japan is expected to be major factor supporting growth of the market in the region over the forecast period.

Rising demand for electric vehicles due to favorable government policies in North America is expected to propel growth of the target market in the region over the forecast period.

Target audience for the global lithium ion battery market includes lithium ion battery market manufacturers, electronics industry, research institutes, government organizations etc.

Global Lithium Ion Battery Market Segmentation:

Global lithium ion battery market segmentation, by product type:

  • Lithium cobalt oxide (LCO)
  • Lithium iron phosphate (LFP)
  • Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminium Oxide (NCA)
  • Lithium Manganese Oxide (LMO)
  • Lithium Titanate (LTO)
  • Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC)

Global lithium ion battery market segmentation, by application:

  • Consumer electronics
  • Automotive
  • Energy storage systems
  • Industrial
  • Others

Global lithium ion battery market segmentation, by region:

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa

Key Players:

  • BAK Group
  • BYD Company Ltd.
  • LG Chem, Ltd.
  • Panasonic Corporation
  • Samsung SDI Co., Ltd.
  • GS Yuasa Corporation
  • Hitachi Ltd.
  • Johnson Controls Inc.
  • Saft Groupe SA
  • Toshiba Corporation

