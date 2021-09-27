Dental Insurance Services Market Revenue 2021 - US$ 153,800.0 Mn, Increase By US$ 327,406.0 Mn In 2030

MarketResearch.biz announces publication of its most recently generated research report titled, “Global Dental Insurance Services Market by Insurance Type (Dental Preferred Provider Organization (DPPO), Dental Health Maintenance Organization (DHMO), Dental Indemnity & Others), End-User (Individual, Family & Group), Coverage (Preventive, Basic, Major & Orthodontic) and Region – Global Forecast to 2020 and 2030.”, which offers a holistic view of the global dental insurance services market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market. The first five-year cumulative revenue (2021–2025) is projected to be over US$ 217,720.1 Mn, which is estimated to increase moderately over the latter part of the five-year forecast period.

Dental insurance is typically a stand-alone health insurance policy, that completely covers any risks associated with teeth and gum diseases, fillings, extractions, preventative care, root canals, and annual cleanings. Dental insurance services are structured around a business model where they are required to foot a portion of an individual’s medical costs allied with preventive, major, and minor dental care.

Global Dental Insurance Services Market: Market Dynamics

Dental insurance offers numerous benefits which include the treatment of infected nerves, minor surgical procedures, tooth removal procedures, and the drainage of minor oral infections. These aforementioned benefits of oral hygiene insurance services are also slated to bolster the revenue growth of the dental insurance industry. Increasing support and initiatives from several governments across the globe towards dental hygiene and insurance cover services are other factors that are likely to fuel the projected financial growth of the dental insurance industry in the next 10 years.

However, a surge in the inclusion of dental insurance coverages in health insurance plans, and an increase in the implementation of various advancements & developments in medicine necessary for dental treatments are also expected to contribute to the decline in the demand for these services, which in turn is expected to restrain potential opportunities for the projected revenue growth of this market.

The incorporation of various technologies such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence, data analytics, etc., are anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for dental insurance services providers in the coming years.

Global Dental Insurance Services Market: Market Forecast

The comprehensive research report comprises a complete forecast of the Global Dental Insurance Services Market based on factors affecting the market and their impact in the foreseeable future. According to the forecast projections, revenue from the Global Dental Insurance Services Market is estimated to expand at a moderate CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.

Global Dental Insurance Services Market: Segmental Snapshot

The market report has been segmented on the basis of insurance type, end-user, coverage, and region. The insurance type segment includes dental preferred provider organization (DPPO), dental health maintenance organization (DHMO), dental indemnity & others. The end-user segment includes individual, family, group. The coverage segment includes preventive, basic, major & orthodontic. The region covered in the analysis are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

By insurance type: The dental preferred provider organization (DPPO) segment is expected to register a CAGR of over 8.4%, thereby accounting for highest revenue share among the insurance type segments.

By end-user: The family is expected to register a CAGR of over 8.3% over the forecast period, thereby accounting for highest revenue share among the end-user segments.

By coverage: The preventive segment is expected to register a CAGR of over 9.0% over the forecast period, thereby accounting for highest revenue share among the coverage segments.

By region: The market in North America accounted for highest revenue share in the Global Dental Insurance Services Market in 2020, and is estimated to register a CAGR of over 9.1% between 2021 and 2030.

Global Dental Insurance Services Market: Competitive Analysis

The research report on the Global Dental Insurance Services Market includes profiles of major companies such as CVS Health Corp, UnitedHealth Group, Inc (United HealthCare Services, Inc.), AXA SA, MetLife, Inc., Cigna Crop, Physician Mutual Insurance Company, OdontoPrev SA, Delta Dental, Dentegra Seguros Dentales S.A., Centauro.

The Global Dental Insurance Services Market: Global Industry, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021–2025 report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Dental Insurance Services Market for 2020–2030.

