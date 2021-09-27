Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Enterprise Governance, Risk & Compliance (EGRC) Market Key Factor For Increasing Incidences Of Non-Compliance Penalties

Monday, 27 September 2021, 6:02 pm
Press Release: WiredRelease

"Global Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance (EGRC) Market Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2027” is a recent report generated by MarketResearch.biz, which offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global EGRC market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2027. The report offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global EGRC market report has been segmented on the basis of component, software, service, enterprise type, end-use, and region.

Overview:

Enterprise governance, risk, and compliance (EGRC) consist a software package that introduce efficiencies in compliance activity and risk management to efficiently execute any business expansion through collaboration or partnership.

EGRC help to develop well–structured governance, risk and compliance process that is aligned with corporate objectives to easily upgrade existing business modules. Also, it generates comprehensive reports as well as generates ad–hoc reports.

Dynamics:

Increasing incidences of non-compliance penalties and asset losses is expected to be the key factor to drive growth of global EGRC market during the forecast period. Increasing adoption for compliance solutions among various financial industries those provides fast recovery actions in response to cyber threat is expected to support growth of global market.

Rising adoption of EGRC applications among diverse information technology (IT) industries is expected to witness paradigm shift to propel growth of the global EGRC market, owing to emergence of internet of things (IoT), big data analytics, block chain technology, and cloud technology. In addition, beneficial features of EGRC application such as, optimized operating process, effective oversight mechanisms, integrated risk and control activities, resource optimization, streamlined business processes, and assured data and information quality are expected to support growth of the EGRC among divers organizations.

Increasing automation in data management which is related with risk management and compliance activities is expected to support adoption of EGRC among various organizations across the globe. The EGRC supports audit management functions for audits and also schedules audit related task and help to optimize the overall audit time and reporting. This factors expected to support growth of the global market.

Increasing business expansion to generate more revenue the mergers and acquisitions among diverse organizations is increasing, this in turn expected to propel growth of global target market owing to increasing need to control business risk and support industry specific regulations and compliance with internal policies.

However, ductile existing regulatory policy structure is a major factor expected to be restraint growth of the global EGRC market. In addition, lack of awareness among industries from emerging economies is another factor expected to restrain growth to a certain extent.

Regional Analysis:

The North America market is expected to dominate the global EGRC market in terms of owing to high technology innovations, business collaborations, and high awareness among industries about EGRC. Market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness fastest growth in terms of revenue in the near future, owing to rising research and development for product innovations, increasing need to reduce operational cost, and increasing adoption of internet of things among diverse industries. High growth of information technology (IT) infrastructure in Latin America and Middle East and Africa is expected to support growth of global EGRC market in countries in the region.

Global EGRC Market Segmentation:

Segmentation on the basis of component:

  • Software
  • Services

Segmentation on the basis of software:

  • Audit Management
  • Compliance Management
  • Risk Management
  • Policy Management
  • Incident Management

Segmentation on the basis by service:

  • Integration
  • Consulting
  • Support

Segmentation on the basis of enterprise type:

  • Small and Medium Enterprise (SME’s)
  • Large enterprise

Segmentation on the basis of end-use:

  • Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)
  • Construction and Engineering
  • Energy and Utilities
  • Government and Private
  • Healthcare and Education
  • Manufacturing and Automotive
  • Retail and Consumer Goods
  • Telecommunication and Information Technology (IT)
  • Transportation and Logistics
  • Media & Communication Services

Key Players:

  • SAP SE
  • MetricStream, Inc.
  • Thomson Reuters Corporation
  • Wolters Kluwer N.V.
  • Microsoft Corporation
  • BWise Internal Control, Inc.
  • SAS Institute, Inc.
  • IBM Corporation
  • EMC Corporation
  • Oracle Corporation

