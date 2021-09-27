Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

C4ISR Market Growth Factors: Growing Occurrence Of Asymmetric Warfare And Rising Necessity For Short Mission Cycle Time

Monday, 27 September 2021, 7:22 pm
Press Release: WiredRelease

“Global C4ISR Market”, recently generated by MarketResearch.biz, tracks the current scenario with regard to future battlefield technologies and the various other products and devices being developed and introduced to provide the user an edge over the competition The global C4ISR market report has been segmented on the basis of platform, application, and region.

Global C4ISR Market: Overview

Command and control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) system, which also comprises a vast range of systems; from land-based radar to binoculars for observation. C4ISR systems are used in the defense sector and by government agencies, and also used for communication in airplanes, rising situational awareness. The system provides data capture, manipulation, assessment, and distribution in a protected network-centric environment.

Dynamics:

Some primary factors projected to boost growth of the global C4ISR market include growing occurrence of asymmetric warfare and rising necessity for short mission cycle time. In addition, increasing sales of unmanned sea vehicles, GPS/navigation, cybersecurity, and missile defense systems, and increasing geospatial intelligence usage are other factors expected to drive growth of the global C4ISR market.

However, deficient budget for defense is a key factor projected to hamper growth of the global C4ISR market. In addition, high cost for maintenance and development of C4ISR systems is a factor projected to hamper global C4ISR market growth.

Furthermore, growing demand for next-generation IP systems, expansion of secured networks to battle cyberattacks, rising investment in research & development activities, and production of C4ISR systems at more affordable cost will create growth opportunities for manufacturers in the near future.

Get a Sample Copy Of C4ISR Market Research Report Here: https://marketresearch.biz/report/c4isr-market/request-sample/

Segment Analysis:

By Platform:

Among the platform segments, the communication segment is projected to dominate among other platform segments in the global C4ISR market over the forecast period. Communication allows interconnection of many soldier systems to conflict management systems and aids in transmission of images and data by wired and wireless communication systems. In addition, increasing demand for reconnaissance and surveillance systems such as sonar, radar UAVs, and electro-optic sensors, among others is expected to contribute significantly to revenue growth of the surveillance & reconnaissance segment.

By Application:

Among the application segments, the land-based segment is projected to account for majority revenue share and expected to register a substantial growth rate over the forecast period.

Region Analysis:

Asia Pacific market is estimated to account for highest revenue share during the forecast period. Improving economic growth in countries such as India and China is resulting in increase in investments on defense projects. This in turn, is expected to drive growth of the C4ISR market in Asia Pacific. Rising demand for sensor upgrades, networked communications, electronics, and intelligence warfare systems is also being increased by countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

The North America market is projected to register a moderate growth rate in the next few years owing to increasing government funding, along with technological advancements in countries such as the US.

Global Command and Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Platform:

  • Command & Control
  • Communications
  • Computers
  • Intelligence
  • Surveillance

Segmentation by Application:

  • Land-Based System
  • Naval Systems
  • Air Force System
  • Space System

Segmentation by Region:

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa

Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Drop Your Query Here: https://marketresearch.biz/report/c4isr-market/#inquiry

Key Players:

  • Lockheed Martin Corporation CACI
  • Northrop Grumman Corporation
  • Boeing
  • BAE Systems
  • Raytheon
  • SAIC (Science Applications International Corporation)
  • L-3 Communications
  • Saab
  • Elbit Systems

Top Related Reports:

3D Technology Market

4K Technology Market

5G Technology Market

8K Technology Market

About MarketResearch.biz:

MarketResearch.biz is a specialized market research, analytics, and solutions company, offering strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions. We are a team of dedicated and impassioned individuals, who believe strongly in giving our very best to what we do and we never back down from any challenge. MarketResearch.biz offers services such as data mining, information management, and revenue enhancement solutions and suggestions. We cater to industries, individuals, and organizations across the globe, and deliver our offerings in the shortest possible turnaround time.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from WiredRelease on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Consumer NZ: Buy-now, Pay-later Raking In $10m+ In Late Fees Annually
A Consumer NZ survey has found buy-now, pay-later services are costing shoppers more than $10 million a year in late fees. Close to four out of 10 Kiwi consumers use buy-now, pay-later services, such as Afterpay, Laybuy and Zip... More>>

Westpac: Catherine Mcgrath Appointed New Zealand CEO

Westpac Group CEO Peter King and the Westpac New Zealand Board today announced the appointment of Catherine McGrath as Chief Executive Officer, Westpac New Zealand... More>>


Amazon: AWS To Open Data Centres In New Zealand

Today, Amazon Web Services (AWS), announced plans to open an infrastructure region in Aotearoa New Zealand in 2024. The new AWS Asia Pacific (Auckland) Region will consist of three Availability Zones (AZs) and join the existing 81 Availability Zones across 25 geographic AWS Regions at launch... More>>

ALSO:



Statistics: Surge In Imports Results In Record Monthly Trade Deficit
Imports increased $1.8 billion in August 2021 compared with August 2020, resulting in a record monthly trade deficit of $2.1 billion, Stats NZ said today. Exports were little changed, down $42 million. "This is a larger deficit than normal because of higher values for imports.. More>>

Fonterra: Completes reset, announces annual results and long-term growth plan out to 2030

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited today announced a strong set of results for the 2021 financial year, reflected in a final Farmgate Milk Price of $7.54, normalised earnings per share of 34 cents and a final dividend of 15 cents... More>>


Statistics: GDP rises in the June 2021 quarter
Gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 2.8 percent in the June 2021 quarter, following a 1.4 percent increase in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. June 2021 quarter GDP was 4.3 percent higher when compared with the December 2019 quarter... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 