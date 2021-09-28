Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Offshore Interest Tipped As Buyers’ Eye Long Bay Site For Luxury Hideaway

Tuesday, 28 September 2021, 9:22 am
Press Release: Bayleys

A large hilltop site for sale with panoramic Hauraki Gulf views is expected to attract intense interest from local and international buyers seeking to create a luxury residence and private “park by the sea”.

The more than 7.3 hectares of freehold land known as Piripiri Point Ridge occupies a high point bordering Long Bay Regional Park, one of Auckland’s favourite summer attractions with over 1 million visitors annually.

Located at 251 Vaughans Road, Long Bay, at the northern end of Auckland’s East Coast Bays, the property is being marketed for sale by negotiation through Bayleys Auckland Central.

Bayleys Capital Markets and Investment Sales Director Layne Harwood said Piripiri Point Ridge was likely to be the largest freehold property to come onto the market at Long Bay.

“Concept plans have been drawn up for the development of an impressive English manor over 930 square metres to take advantage of the spectacular views,” said Mr Harwood.

“Its positioning on a dedicated ‘building platform’ at the site’s highest corner, will give a luxury residence here an unimpeded panorama across Long Bay Beach, Whangaparaoa Peninsula, Tiritiri Matangi, Great Barrier, Rangitoto and Motutapu islands, and south towards Auckland’s CBD.

“This level area of nearly 1.2 hectares at the site’s southern extreme has zoning allowing for a large-lot residential development of up to three storeys – along with other possible improvements such as swimming pools, tennis courts and helipads.”

Mr Harwood said the existing concept design envisages a sprawling manor with five bedrooms, a luxurious master suite, a large dining hall and breakfast room, along with numerous living and lounge rooms, a gymnasium, conservatory, indoor pool and two spas.

All activity is subject to resource consent.

“The English manor concept created by Baxter Design is conceived to take maximum advantage of this magnificent location and views. In combination with extensive forest and pasture land on this site, it gives a taste of the extraordinary residential hideaway and private ‘park by the sea’ a buyer could create here,” Mr Harwood said.

The Vaughans Road property incorporates native plantings, established bush and a small stand of pines along its north-eastern boundary, along with pasture suitable for grazing horses or other lifestyle uses.

“The area extending to the regional park boundary includes natural heritage landscapes and areas subject to conservation protection. The regional park, with its one-kilometre sandy beach, native bush and sandstone cliffs, offers outstanding walking and cycle trails plus swimming and water sports associated with the adjacent marine reserve.

“A luxury residence at Piripiri Point Ridge will offer immediate access to all of this, while also enjoying the privacy afforded by existing fencing along all the site’s boundaries,” said Mr Harwood.

Primary access to the site will be from Vaughans Road, off East Coast Bays Road.

Any development will also benefit from a private vehicle right-of-way from the property to Te Oneroa Way, which leads directly to Long Bay Village, a few minutes away. It also gives access to the road leading to Long Bay Beach and reserve.

“Long Bay is currently a hive of growth, with extensive new development of quality housing underway,” Mr Harwood said.

“The neighbouring Long Bay master-planned community being created by Templeton Group is one of the North Shore’s premier residential developments.

“At the commercial heart of the precinct, the Long Bay Village Town Centre provides considerable retail amenity including a New World supermarket, a medical facility and multiple dining destinations.”

North Shore Hospital and Massey University are with a 20-minute drive of the site for sale.

“Albany Town Centre, the North Shore’s largest retail shopping destination and home to corporate offices and professional services, is just 10 minutes away.

“The Long Bay site is also handy to big-city attractions, via a 25-minute drive to Auckland’s CBD,” Mr Harwood said.

© Scoop Media

Bayleys Real Estate

www.bayleys.co.nz/

New Zealand

Bayleys is New Zealand's largest full-service real estate company. We offer expertise in the marketing and sale of a wide range of property, including residential real estate, farms and lifestyle blocks, and commercial and industrial property. This includes tourism and business sales such as hotels and motels. We also cover the real estate markets in Fiji and other Pacific Islands.

Bayleys also provides a complete property and facilities service including property management and valuations teams focused on achieving both Owner and Tenant satisfaction.

No other real estate company can match our breadth of coverage across all market sectors throughout New Zealand.

Contact Bayleys Real Estate

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Consumer NZ: Buy-now, Pay-later Raking In $10m+ In Late Fees Annually
A Consumer NZ survey has found buy-now, pay-later services are costing shoppers more than $10 million a year in late fees. Close to four out of 10 Kiwi consumers use buy-now, pay-later services, such as Afterpay, Laybuy and Zip... More>>

Westpac: Catherine Mcgrath Appointed New Zealand CEO

Westpac Group CEO Peter King and the Westpac New Zealand Board today announced the appointment of Catherine McGrath as Chief Executive Officer, Westpac New Zealand... More>>


Amazon: AWS To Open Data Centres In New Zealand

Today, Amazon Web Services (AWS), announced plans to open an infrastructure region in Aotearoa New Zealand in 2024. The new AWS Asia Pacific (Auckland) Region will consist of three Availability Zones (AZs) and join the existing 81 Availability Zones across 25 geographic AWS Regions at launch... More>>

ALSO:



Statistics: Surge In Imports Results In Record Monthly Trade Deficit
Imports increased $1.8 billion in August 2021 compared with August 2020, resulting in a record monthly trade deficit of $2.1 billion, Stats NZ said today. Exports were little changed, down $42 million. "This is a larger deficit than normal because of higher values for imports.. More>>

Fonterra: Completes reset, announces annual results and long-term growth plan out to 2030

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited today announced a strong set of results for the 2021 financial year, reflected in a final Farmgate Milk Price of $7.54, normalised earnings per share of 34 cents and a final dividend of 15 cents... More>>


Statistics: GDP rises in the June 2021 quarter
Gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 2.8 percent in the June 2021 quarter, following a 1.4 percent increase in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. June 2021 quarter GDP was 4.3 percent higher when compared with the December 2019 quarter... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 