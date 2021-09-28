Offshore Interest Tipped As Buyers’ Eye Long Bay Site For Luxury Hideaway

A large hilltop site for sale with panoramic Hauraki Gulf views is expected to attract intense interest from local and international buyers seeking to create a luxury residence and private “park by the sea”.

The more than 7.3 hectares of freehold land known as Piripiri Point Ridge occupies a high point bordering Long Bay Regional Park, one of Auckland’s favourite summer attractions with over 1 million visitors annually.

Located at 251 Vaughans Road, Long Bay, at the northern end of Auckland’s East Coast Bays, the property is being marketed for sale by negotiation through Bayleys Auckland Central.

Bayleys Capital Markets and Investment Sales Director Layne Harwood said Piripiri Point Ridge was likely to be the largest freehold property to come onto the market at Long Bay.

“Concept plans have been drawn up for the development of an impressive English manor over 930 square metres to take advantage of the spectacular views,” said Mr Harwood.

“Its positioning on a dedicated ‘building platform’ at the site’s highest corner, will give a luxury residence here an unimpeded panorama across Long Bay Beach, Whangaparaoa Peninsula, Tiritiri Matangi, Great Barrier, Rangitoto and Motutapu islands, and south towards Auckland’s CBD.

“This level area of nearly 1.2 hectares at the site’s southern extreme has zoning allowing for a large-lot residential development of up to three storeys – along with other possible improvements such as swimming pools, tennis courts and helipads.”

Mr Harwood said the existing concept design envisages a sprawling manor with five bedrooms, a luxurious master suite, a large dining hall and breakfast room, along with numerous living and lounge rooms, a gymnasium, conservatory, indoor pool and two spas.

All activity is subject to resource consent.

“The English manor concept created by Baxter Design is conceived to take maximum advantage of this magnificent location and views. In combination with extensive forest and pasture land on this site, it gives a taste of the extraordinary residential hideaway and private ‘park by the sea’ a buyer could create here,” Mr Harwood said.

The Vaughans Road property incorporates native plantings, established bush and a small stand of pines along its north-eastern boundary, along with pasture suitable for grazing horses or other lifestyle uses.

“The area extending to the regional park boundary includes natural heritage landscapes and areas subject to conservation protection. The regional park, with its one-kilometre sandy beach, native bush and sandstone cliffs, offers outstanding walking and cycle trails plus swimming and water sports associated with the adjacent marine reserve.

“A luxury residence at Piripiri Point Ridge will offer immediate access to all of this, while also enjoying the privacy afforded by existing fencing along all the site’s boundaries,” said Mr Harwood.

Primary access to the site will be from Vaughans Road, off East Coast Bays Road.

Any development will also benefit from a private vehicle right-of-way from the property to Te Oneroa Way, which leads directly to Long Bay Village, a few minutes away. It also gives access to the road leading to Long Bay Beach and reserve.

“Long Bay is currently a hive of growth, with extensive new development of quality housing underway,” Mr Harwood said.

“The neighbouring Long Bay master-planned community being created by Templeton Group is one of the North Shore’s premier residential developments.

“At the commercial heart of the precinct, the Long Bay Village Town Centre provides considerable retail amenity including a New World supermarket, a medical facility and multiple dining destinations.”

North Shore Hospital and Massey University are with a 20-minute drive of the site for sale.

“Albany Town Centre, the North Shore’s largest retail shopping destination and home to corporate offices and professional services, is just 10 minutes away.

“The Long Bay site is also handy to big-city attractions, via a 25-minute drive to Auckland’s CBD,” Mr Harwood said.

© Scoop Media