Green Data Center Market Growth Factor Is Increased Usage Of Power By Data Centers

“Global Green Data Center Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028” is a recent report generated by MarketResearch.biz. The global green data center market report has been segmented on the basis of PUE standard, component, ownership, and region.

Global Green Data Center Market: Overview

Green data center is warehouse for administration, storage, and distribution of data, where computer and electrical systems are utilized to minimize carbon and power footprint. The operation and construction of a green data center involves progressive strategies and technologies which aid IT organizations to decrease environmental impact by scheduling, gauging, and implementing initiatives in data center environment. Green data center offers same capabilities and features as that of typical data center, but, it consumes less space and energy, and operations and design are environmentally friendly.

Global Green Data Center Market: Dynamics

Significant growth in the usage internet has resulted into more power consumption by data centers in order to work efficiently, which in turn increased usage of power by data centers has led to environmental impact. This is a major factor estimated to drive growth of the global green data center market. In addition, increasing awareness among individuals and increasing initiatives by government in order to reduce this high energy usage resulted into different enterprisers and to follow green policy are other factors expected to drive growth of the global green data center market.

Moreover, high energy cost that is consumed in traditional data centers and government regulations related to adoption of green data centers are additional factors projected to drive growth of the global green data center market. Furthermore, increasing government regulations related to environmental impact, reduced e-waste, low emission of carbon, and advent of some enhanced technologies such as economizers to cool data centers are factors expected to drive growth of the global green data center market.

However, rapid growth in R&D activities for technological development are major factor expected to hamper growth of the global green data centers market. In addition, systems that uses green data centers are underpowered and high cost of this technology are other factors expected to hamper growth of the global green data center market.

Global Green Data Center Market: Segment Analysis

Among PUE standard segments, the PUE greater than 2 segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global green data center market. In addition, PUE 1 to 1.5 segment is expected to register moderate growth in coming years.

Among ownership segments, the IT and telecommunication segment is projected to account largest revenue share in the global green data center market, owing to rising demand from the IT and telecommunication industry.

Global Green Data Center Market: Region Analysis

North America market is expected to account for highest revenue share in the global green data center market. Furthermore, Asia pacific market is expected to register significant growth of the global target market. This is due to increasing IT and telecommunication sectors and enhancement in healthcare industry in countries in Asia Pacific.

Global Green Data Center Segmentation:

Segmentation by PUE Standard:

PUE 1 to 1.5

PUE 1.5 to 2

PUE Greater than 2

Segmentation by Component:

Air Conditioning

Power Backup

Storage & Servers

Network

Security Appliances

Segmentation by Ownership:

External

Co-location

Dedicated Hosting

Internal Healthcare IT Telecommunication Government Others (Retail, etc.)



Segmentation by Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Players:

Cisco Systems Inc.

Ericsson Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Dell Inc.

Equinix, Inc.

Tech Mahindra Ltd.

Eaton Corporation Plc

EcomNets Inc.

