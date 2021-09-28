Microfluidics Market Major Factors Driving Growth Are Technological Advancements and Wide Applicability In Medical Applications

MarketResearch.biz delivers in-depth insights on the global microfluidics market in its upcoming report titled, “Global Microfluidics Market Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast: 2018 to 2027”. The report offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the target market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats till 2027. The report offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global microfluidics market report has been segmented on the basis of material types, application, and region.

Microfluidics is a study of devices which analyze tiny amount of liquid. Microfluidics is used in biological sciences because with help of microfluidics more precise and controlled experiments can be conducted at lower cost and faster pace. Microfluidic systems are developed using a simple technique called photolithography, which was originally developed for creating small features on circuits in the semiconductor industry.

Technological advancements in medical devices such as miniaturization, automation and enhanced functionality with help of complex electrical control, mechanical properties are major factors driving growth of the global microfluidics market. In addition, microfluidics has wide applicability in medical applications such as tissue engineering, point-of-care analysis, pathogen detection in human/animals, cell separation, customized cell culture system and microfluidics devices. Microfluidics provide various benefits as compared to traditional instruments such as use of miniscule amounts of samples and reagents in lab, high resolution and sensitivity in detection and separation of molecules, shorter analysis times and faster results, which are other factors expected to boost growth of the global microfluidics market. Moreover, use of microfluidics technology in in-vitro platform for stem cell research and in forensic DNA analysis provides various benefits such as reduced risk of contamination and direct application at crime scene. This is expected to support growth of the global microfluidics market.

However, stringent government regulations related to approval of the advanced microfluidics is major factor restraining growth of the global microfluidics market. In addition, implementation of microfluidics technology in present application is expected to challenge growth of the global microfluidics market.

Recent trend observed in microfluidics market is use of 3D-printed microfluidic devices in biological applications with ability to make complex structure with high resolution, which is expected to create new opportunities for market players operating in the global market.

North America market is expected to dominate in the global microfluidics market with higher market share when compared to other regional markets, and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. This can be attributed to well-developed healthcare infrastructure and use of microfluidics in forensic analysis and biological applications. Europe market accounts for second-largest revenue share in the global microfluidics market followed by markets in Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa respectively. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to witness fastest growth in terms of revenue, owing to increasing government expenditure on healthcare sector, increasing R&D activities in emerging economies in this region.

Global Microfluidics Market Segmentation

By Material:

Silicon-Based Microfluidics

Glass-Based Microfluidics

Polymer-Based Microfluidics

Other (Paper & Ceramics)

By Application:

Pharmaceuticals

Microfluidic Chips for Lab Analytics

Accurate Dispensing Devices

Microreactors for Drug Synthesis

Drug Delivery Devices Inhaler Nozzles Microneedles Micropumps

In-Vitro Diagnostics Clinical Diagnostics Point-of-Care (POC) Environmental Testing Industrial Testing Agro Food Testing



By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Players:

Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

Perkinelmer, Inc.

Cepheid, Inc.

RainDance Technologies, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Inc.

Life Technologies Corporation,

Microfluidic Chipshop GMBH

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

