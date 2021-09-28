Plant Based Vaccines Market Growth Factors, Regional Overview, Competitive Strategies And Forecast Up To 2030

MarketResearch.biz delivers in-depth insights on the global plant based vaccines market in its upcoming report titled, “Global Plant Based Vaccines Market Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast: 2018 to 2027”. The report offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the target market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats till 2027. The report offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The target market has been divided on the basis of vaccine type, source, application, and region/ country.

Plant Based Vaccines: Overview

Plant based vaccines serve as an important option in order to reduce global disease burden, especially in developing or underdeveloped countries, as these vaccines can be produced on a large scale at very cost-effective costs.

Depending on the source used for producing plant based vaccines and to develop selected antigen, certain vaccines can enable healthcare professionals to give oral drug-delivery as edible vaccines. Currently, most of the vaccine projects for human beings have completed Clinical Trials – Phase I, successfully. There have also been early phase clinical trials conducted for animal vaccines and these projects have been providing promising data targeting specific species of animals.

Global Plant Based Vaccines Market: Dynamics

Growing use of plant based vaccines as they are cost-effective and can be produced on a large scale as compared to traditional egg-based and cell-based vaccines, and ability of plant derived vaccines to enhance immune system and overall health of patients are major factors expected to drive growth of the global plant based vaccines market. In addition, plant based vaccines are expected to have negligible or no side-effects which is another factor expected to support market growth.

However, plant based vaccines involve complex manufacturing, which is a major factor that could hinder growth of the target market. In addition, plant based vaccines may have allergic reactions depending on what can cause allergy in individual patients. Moreover, development of plant based vaccines is at its nascent stage, and this combined with availability of insufficient data and unfavorable regulations are some of the factors that could restrain growth of the global plant based vaccines market.

Segment Analysis

By Vaccine Type:

Among the vaccine type segments, the viral vaccine segment is expected to account for major revenue contribution in the global market and is projected to continue contributing highest revenue share as compared to other segments. The bacterial vaccine segment is anticipated to account for second-highest revenue contribution in the global plant based vaccines market.

By Source:

Among the source segments, the tobacco segment and the maize segment are expected to account for higher shares in terms of revenue and are expected to continue accounting for significant revenue shares by the end of 2028. The potato segment is projected to register considerable compound annual growth rate in the next 10 years in the global plant based vaccines market.

By Application:

Among the application segments, the influenza segment is expected to contribute significant share in terms of revenue in the global plant based vaccines market. R&D of plant based vaccines allow oral administration and prevent from various influenza flu, dengue, & Ebola virus, among other indications, and reduce the requirement of syringes and needles as well.

Regional Analysis

Currently, the North America plant based vaccines market is accounting for major revenue share in the target market, owing to presence of prominent players in the region, combined with increasing focus and investments by private players and government on R&D projects for development of new and improved plant derived vaccines and prevalence of viral infections in countries in the region. In addition, companies involved in production of plant derived vaccines in North America are increasingly focusing on organizing clinical trials to check for side-effects of plant derived vaccines, if any, and to prevent the population from seasonal influenza virus infections, this, in turn, is projected to drive growth of the market in North America. For instance, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, Medicago, Inc., which engages in developing and producing tobacco-based vaccines for seasonal influenza and other plant based vaccines, is taking initiatives to cultivate tobacco plants at Durham's Research Triangle Park, North America. These plants will be used for testing and development of flu vaccine. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to register significant growth rate, owing to increasing number of patients with infectious diseases due to the climatic conditions of the countries in the region, and rising awareness regarding the benefits offered by plant based vaccines over conventional vaccines. The Europe market is expected to account for considerable share in terms of revenue in the target market, due to early adoption of naturally-derived vaccines in order to safeguard against viral infections. The MEA market is estimated to account for moderate share in terms of revenue in the global plant based vaccines market, owing to prevalence of various infectious diseases, especially in Africa.

Global Plant Based Vaccines Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Vaccine Type:

Bacterial Vaccines

Viral Vaccines

Parasite Vaccines

Segmentation by Source:

Tobacco Plant

Maize

Potato

Others (Rice, carrot, peanut, Soybean, etc.)

Segmentation by Application:

Influenza

Zika Virus Disease

Ebola Virus Disease

Poultry Diseases

Segmentation by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Players:

Medicago, Inc.

iBio, Inc.

Creative Biolabs

Fraunhofer CMB

EEA Consulting Engineers (Caliber Biotherapeutics)

Icon Genetics- GmbH

