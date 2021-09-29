Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Mitrade Wins Best Forex Fintech Broker Asia 2021 Award

Wednesday, 29 September 2021, 6:40 am
Press Release: ACN Newswire

MELBOURNE, Sept 28, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Mitrade Holding Ltd, a financial technology company offering Forex and OTC derivatives online trading, has been crowned Best Forex Fintech Broker Asia for 2021.

This award is under the Global Forex Awards and is presented by Holiston Media, a leading provider of global financial awards and events. The Global Forex Awards recognizes the best performing forex brands or businesses on a global and regional level. They reward providers of groundbreaking technology, extensive market research tools, low-cost trading, world-class customer support for direct-to-consumer businesses, and more. This is a benchmark of success as award winners are nominated independently through public voting processes by real customers worldwide and others in the forex trading industry, ensuring impartiality.

Amidst the thousands of businesses in the forex industry, Mitrade emerged as one of the winning brands. By clinching the title of Best Forex Fintech Broker Asia for 2021, the company showed its popularity among customers with Mitrade's App and WebTrader - an exclusive self-developed trading platform, competitive platform fees and top-notch customer service.

"It is a great honour to receive this award and we are heartened to see recognition for our dedication to serving the global trading community, especially in Asia. We extend our deepest gratitude to our users who voted for us and supported our product and services. Our team is highly motivated to continue improving our services and we are striving towards bringing traders worldwide a better trading experience", said a representative of Mitrade Holding Ltd.

Since the company launched their proprietary trading platform back in 2019, Mitrade has witnessed robust growth and has over 800,000 users globally to date and continues to expand rapidly with offices around the globe.

Currently, there are over 100 financial instruments including Forex, Commodities, and Indices on Mitrade. A strong team of finance veterans and technology experts are behind the platform, providing unrivalled trading conditions to its customers by having an in-depth understanding of investors' needs and the expertise to improve current market offerings by creating new solutions.

On top of this Best Forex Fintech Broker Asia Award 2021, Mitrade has won the Best Mobile Application 2021 Award by World Forex Award, and the Fastest Growing Broker Australia Award from International Business Magazine for two consecutive years - 2019 and 2020. The company has a multitude of other awards, showing its consistent excellence as an online broker globally. Website: https://www.mitrade.com/about-us/awards

OTC derivatives are a leveraged product and can result in the loss of your entire capital. Website: https://www.mitrade.com/

For media inquiry, please contact Ms Belle Toh at belle.toh@mitrade.com.

About Mitrade

Mitrade Holding Ltd, the innovative financial technology company that offers OTC derivatives online trading, operates its business under the regulation of the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA) (SIB 1612446). With a mission to make trading simplified, Mitrade provides a self-developed trading platform and over 100 markets with assets include forex, commodities, and indices that best suit investors' needs from all over the world.

