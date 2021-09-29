Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Allbirds 2.0? Woolies Seeks Crowdfund To Take ‘NZ Made’ Merino Jeans Worldwide

Wednesday, 29 September 2021, 7:00 am
Press Release: Woolies Jeans

Woolies to crowdfund NZ made jeans lined with 100% merino wool.

Auckland-based jeans company Woolies Jeans will launch an equity crowdfunding campaign on 4 October to fund their international launch

Started in 2018 by Jovian Garcia Cummins, Woolies Jeans was created in a woolshed, where a then 22 year old Jovian, became fed up with the workwear he was wearing - and thus enlisted his mother to help create his first pair of jeans made with comfortable merino lining and protective denim exterior.

"I'm excited to share my invention with the world because I've been making these jeans for mates in exchange for some beers, but want to hire some smart hardworking kiwi’s to help really get this thing going and start shipping worldwide,” says the enthusiastic entrepreneur.

Woolies Jeans is seeking to raise between $50,000 and $500,000, which represents 1.00%–10.00% of the company. Shares are priced at $1 each with a minimum investment of $250. Investors will receive additional rewards with each share parcel of $2,500, including a pair of Woolies Jeans from the first production line.

“I believe I have been able to create the world's most comfortable jeans for workwear such as farming and shearing. This is because temperature changes so rapidly in these jobs and merino keeps you warm when it's cold and cool when it's hot” says Jovian.

“Because of Covid, I am more motivated than ever to push this company to the world stage because I know so many people who have had their jobs affected and I don't understand why New Zealand can't have it's own jeanswear company, when the materials are produced right here, the jobs should also be produced here."

Jovian is very motivated to have Woolies Jeans always made in New Zealand - a fundamental key to success he says he will never give up on.

“I've seen the success Allbirds has had and I know that was started by a crowdfunding campaign, so that is why I've decided to go the route of crowdfunding with Pledgeme." says Jovian.

One of New Zealand’s biggest crowdfunding success stories has been Allbirds who raised over $100,000 dollars in 2016, who are now listing on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange.

Woolies Jeans campaign is launching at 12pm on Monday 4 October. You can read their full Investment Prospectus at

https://woolies.co.nz/pages/equity-crowdfund

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Woolies Jeans on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Commerce Commission: Mercury Cleared To Acquire Trustpower’s Retail Business

The Commerce Commission has granted clearance for Mercury NZ Limited to acquire Trustpower Limited’s retail business. Deputy Chair Sue Begg said the Commission is satisfied that the acquisition is unlikely to substantially lessen competition in any New Zealand market.... More>>



Consumer NZ: Buy-now, Pay-later Raking In $10m+ In Late Fees Annually
A Consumer NZ survey has found buy-now, pay-later services are costing shoppers more than $10 million a year in late fees. Close to four out of 10 Kiwi consumers use buy-now, pay-later services, such as Afterpay, Laybuy and Zip... More>>

Westpac: Catherine Mcgrath Appointed New Zealand CEO

Westpac Group CEO Peter King and the Westpac New Zealand Board today announced the appointment of Catherine McGrath as Chief Executive Officer, Westpac New Zealand... More>>


Statistics: Surge In Imports Results In Record Monthly Trade Deficit
Imports increased $1.8 billion in August 2021 compared with August 2020, resulting in a record monthly trade deficit of $2.1 billion, Stats NZ said today. Exports were little changed, down $42 million. "This is a larger deficit than normal because of higher values for imports.. More>>

Fonterra: Completes reset, announces annual results and long-term growth plan out to 2030

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited today announced a strong set of results for the 2021 financial year, reflected in a final Farmgate Milk Price of $7.54, normalised earnings per share of 34 cents and a final dividend of 15 cents... More>>


Statistics: GDP rises in the June 2021 quarter
Gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 2.8 percent in the June 2021 quarter, following a 1.4 percent increase in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. June 2021 quarter GDP was 4.3 percent higher when compared with the December 2019 quarter... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 