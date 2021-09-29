Allbirds 2.0? Woolies Seeks Crowdfund To Take ‘NZ Made’ Merino Jeans Worldwide

Woolies to crowdfund NZ made jeans lined with 100% merino wool.

Auckland-based jeans company Woolies Jeans will launch an equity crowdfunding campaign on 4 October to fund their international launch

Started in 2018 by Jovian Garcia Cummins, Woolies Jeans was created in a woolshed, where a then 22 year old Jovian, became fed up with the workwear he was wearing - and thus enlisted his mother to help create his first pair of jeans made with comfortable merino lining and protective denim exterior.

"I'm excited to share my invention with the world because I've been making these jeans for mates in exchange for some beers, but want to hire some smart hardworking kiwi’s to help really get this thing going and start shipping worldwide,” says the enthusiastic entrepreneur.

Woolies Jeans is seeking to raise between $50,000 and $500,000, which represents 1.00%–10.00% of the company. Shares are priced at $1 each with a minimum investment of $250. Investors will receive additional rewards with each share parcel of $2,500, including a pair of Woolies Jeans from the first production line.

“I believe I have been able to create the world's most comfortable jeans for workwear such as farming and shearing. This is because temperature changes so rapidly in these jobs and merino keeps you warm when it's cold and cool when it's hot” says Jovian.

“Because of Covid, I am more motivated than ever to push this company to the world stage because I know so many people who have had their jobs affected and I don't understand why New Zealand can't have it's own jeanswear company, when the materials are produced right here, the jobs should also be produced here."

Jovian is very motivated to have Woolies Jeans always made in New Zealand - a fundamental key to success he says he will never give up on.

“I've seen the success Allbirds has had and I know that was started by a crowdfunding campaign, so that is why I've decided to go the route of crowdfunding with Pledgeme." says Jovian.

One of New Zealand’s biggest crowdfunding success stories has been Allbirds who raised over $100,000 dollars in 2016, who are now listing on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange.

Woolies Jeans campaign is launching at 12pm on Monday 4 October. You can read their full Investment Prospectus at

https://woolies.co.nz/pages/equity-crowdfund

