Effects Of COVID-19 On Trade: At 22 September 2021 (provisional)

Wednesday, 29 September 2021, 11:56 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand

Effects of COVID-19 on trade is a weekly update on New Zealand’s daily goods trade with the world. Comparing the values with previous years shows the potential impacts of COVID-19.

The data is provisional and should be regarded as an early, indicative estimate of intentions to trade only, subject to revision.

We advise caution in making decisions based on this data.

